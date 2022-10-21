LEE JAE-MYUNG CALLS FOR SPECIAL COUNSEL News Today 입력 2022.10.21 (15:01) 수정 2022.10.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung held a special news conference on Friday and called for an independent counsel investigation into the Daejang-dong land development scandal. Lee also urged the president and ruling party to accept the probe, which the People Power Party immediately rejected.



[Pkg]



Main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung held a press conference Friday morning and officially proposed a special counsel probe into the Daejang-dong scandal. This comes two days after his close aide, Kim Yong, deputy chief of the Institute for Democracy, was detained and prosecutors attempted to raid DP headquarters. Lee said he did not take a penny in personal profit and accepted nothing, not even a piece of candy, let alone campaign funds. He also suspected the prosecution may be fabricating the truth and suggested that a special counsel should look into all allegations involving the Daejangdong project and the asset management firm Hwacheon Daeyu. Lee said other allegations must also be looked into such as the ones related to Busan Savings Bank and why Kim Man-bae's sister purchased the house of President Yoon Suk-yeol's father. He also raised suspicion of manipulation in the previous investigations and that false testimonies may have been forced. Lee highlighted that if the president and the ruling bloc have nothing to hide, they have no reason to reject an independent counsel probe.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "This is a good opportunity to clear all allegations. If the president and ruling party have nothing to hide, there’s no reason to reject a special counsel probe."



He said that beating the opposition leader does not cover up the failure in state affairs, and called for an end to political retaliation and a renewed focus on improving people's livelihood. Meanwhile ruling PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young immediately rejected Lee's proposal. Joo said Lee appears to be buying time to avoid an investigation, and that a special counsel probe request itself is instigating political warfare. Joo also criticized Lee's mention of a host of other allegations calling it a classic example of trying to muddy the waters and divert attention. Regarding Lee's special counsel request, the presidential office said it is a matter to be addressed by rival parties.

