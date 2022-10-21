U.S. STRATEGIC DETERRENCE News Today 입력 2022.10.21 (15:01) 수정 2022.10.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The U.S. Department of Defense said that the focus of defense against North Korea's nuclear threat is strategic deterrence. The U.S. has clearly drawn a line on such plans as a redeployment of strategic nuclear arsenal. The American armed forces explained that placing strategic bombers in Guam is also a part of such deterrent capability.



[Pkg]



The United States Department of Defense said that the focus of the Korean Peninsula defense against North Korea's nuclear threats is to provide a strategic deterrent capability. Department spokesperson Patrick Ryder said during a Pentagon briefing that there is no change in America's commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



[Soundbite] Patrick S. Ryder(Pentagon press secretary) : "We're still committed to denuclearization of the entire peninsula. Our focus is on providing a strategic deterrent capability to the Republic of Korea."



When asked if deterrence is enough in case North Korea launches nuclear attacks, the Pentagon spokesman said that he doesn't want to comment on a situation that hasn't happened yet. While talking about the long-standing defense partnership between South Korea and the U.S., Ryder said that the United States, South Korea, and Japan have steadily trained in deterring North Korean provocation. He added that deploying four B-1B Lancer bombers at the Andersen Air Force Base in Guam is part of providing such deterrence capability.



[Soundbite] Patrick S. Ryder(Pentagon press secretary) : "It is meant to send a message meant to send a message that the United States stands closely with its allies and partners to deter potential provocation."



Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department said that North Korea-related issues will be top agendas at the trilateral foreign vice ministers' meeting slated for October 26th in Tokyo.



[Soundbite] Ned Price(U.S. State Dept. Spokesperson) : "Understanding the importance of trilateral cooperation on a range of issues but of course, perhaps most notably, the DPRK's WMD and ballistic missile program."



It appears that South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will strengthen their diplomatic and military cooperation designed for North Korea's possible nuclear tests in the future.

