NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.10.21 (15:01) 수정 2022.10.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The police investigating the blackout of Kakao services including its messenger app on Friday raided SK C&C's data center in Pangyo where a fire which caused the mass disruption had occurred. Officers were dispatched to the center at around 10 a.m. to look into the cause of the blaze and the company's response measures. Related materials were also confiscated.

Samyang Foods announced Friday that it will raise the price of 13 of its instant noodle products by an average 9.7% from November 7. The company said the price hike is inevitable due to accumulating deficit and worsening conditions in the year's second half. It said it tried to endure the surge in production costs and higher import prices of flour and palm oil through increased export, but the situation is no longer tenable. Samyang is one of the four major ramyeon manufacturers in Korea.

The culture ministry and the Korea Copyright Commission, together with Jinju City and its culture and arts foundation, will provide 334 copyrighted photos related to the Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival. The pictures will be shared on the website "gongu.copyright.or.kr," bearing a copyright mark. They can be freely enjoyed by anyone as long as it's not for profit.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2022-10-21 15:01:02 수정 2022-10-21 16:45:03 News Today

