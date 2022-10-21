TOURISTS FLOCK TO MT. SEORAKSAN News Today 입력 2022.10.21 (15:01) 수정 2022.10.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Autumn colors on Mt. Seoraksan are in full swing. Tourism in areas known for their beautiful autumn foliage declined during the pandemic, but this fall scores of tourists are flocking there again.



[Pkg]



The slopes of Mt. Seoraksan are blanketed in yellow and red foliage. Colorful leaves nestled among uniquely shaped rocks greet tourists. Alluring autumn colors and crystal-clear water in the ravine create a mesmerizing view. Fall foliage is reaching its peak, when about 80 percent of the mountain is covered in colorful leaves.



[Soundbite] Kim Yong-hae, Lee Jung-nyeo(Gangneung Residents) : "(Looking at the rocks and the beautiful foliage and I feel like I’m one with nature.) I want to live here. I don’t want to leave."



The Heullimgol Trail, which re-opened last month after a rockfall accident, is also full of red foliage. It's drawing scores of tourists after its first re-opening in seven years. With the COVID-19 outbreak subsiding and the fall foliage maturing, some 20-thousand people have visited the trail this week alone. The Seoraksan National Park management office says the park is ready for safe hiking.



[Soundbite] Ahn Hyun-woo(Seoraksan Nat’l Park office) : "There are 22 active rockfall areas. We have reorganized the hiking trails by causing minimum damage to the natural environment."



Fall colors are becoming more brilliant these days as the gap between daytime lows and highs has widened to 10-15 degrees and the weather remains sunny. Now fall foliage is spreading to mountains down south. Autumn colors are expected to peak on Mt. Chiaksan on Oct. 25, on Mt. Jirisan on Oct. 28, and on Mt. Bukhansan on Oct. 30. Fall foliage on other mountains such as Palgongsan, Gyeryongsan and Mudeungsan will likely peak in early November.

