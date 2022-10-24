RIVAL PARTIES CLASH OVER SPECIAL COUNSEL News Today 입력 2022.10.24 (15:16) 수정 2022.10.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Rival parties continue to lock horns over the Democratic Party's proposal to introduce an independent counsel looking into the Daejang-dong development scandal. The main opposition demanded the ruling party give a response to the proposal before President Yoon Suk-yeol's address in front of parliament scheduled for Tuesday. It also hinted at its plan to boycott the president's speech if he does not apologize. While repeating its opposition to the special prosecutor proposal, the People Power Party criticized the main opposition for obstructing state affairs by threatening to reject the presidential speech.



[Pkg]



The DP mounted pressure on the PPP and the Yoon administration ahead of President Yoon's address before parliament slated for Tuesday. It called on the president to apologize for the profanity-laced remarks he made during a U.S. visit, as well as the prosecution's raid into the party's headquarters, which it called political repression against the opposition camp. It even threatened to boycott the presidential speech if Yoon does not apologize.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "If there is no apology for the restoration of trust, the DP will not accept the president’s policy speech."



The DP also demanded the PPP decide whether or not to accept its independent counsel proposal before the president's speech.



[Soundbite] Cho Jeong-sik(DP Secretary General) : "The President needs to give an answer before his policy speech on Oct. 25. He and the PPP should accept the independent counsel if they are innocent."



The ruling party delivered a counterattack in a party meeting. The PPP said it's parliament's responsibility to listen to the president's address, which will go over the government's state administration plans and budget proposal for next year.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "If the DP refuses to cooperate with parliamentary proceedings on these grounds, it will only harm the people."



It repeatedly expressed opposition to the DP's proposal to install a special prosecutor for the Daejang-dong development scandal, calling it an attempt to buy time to put off an investigation and destroy evidence.



[Soundbite] Jang Dong-hyeok(Floor spokesperson, People Power Party) : "If the DP ignores public affairs in a push to introduce a special prosecutor, the result will be inexorable. The people will veto the independent counsel, which was proposed to protect Lee Jae-myung."



The presidential office reaffirmed its stance that whether or not to introduce an independent counsel is an issue the rival parties need to discuss and agree upon. Regarding the DP's threat to boycott the president's speech, the top office asked it to discuss the matter carefully. It declined to give an immediate answer to the DP's demand for the president's apology, saying the ruling party will explain last month's hot mic incident.

