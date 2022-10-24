기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Regarding the Democratic Party's move to boycott his scheduled parliamentary speech, President Yoon Suk-yeol said it is unprecedented in the nation's constitutional history that an opposition party attaches a condition to the president's delivery of an address before parliament. On his way to work this morning, Yoon told reporters that the Constitution and the National Assembly law guarantee the president's right to deliver a speech in front of parliament after a government budget proposal was submitted. He added the date for his parliamentary speech was fixed with the rival parties' agreement.
A Korean Air flight overran the runway during landing at Cebu International Airport in the Philippines. But no injuries and casualties were reported. The company said Monday that the KE631 flight with 173 people on board made two attempts to land safely before overrunning the runway and came to a stop at 11 p.m., Sunday, local time. It issued an apology to the passengers and their families.
Regarding the Democratic Party's move to boycott his scheduled parliamentary speech, President Yoon Suk-yeol said it is unprecedented in the nation's constitutional history that an opposition party attaches a condition to the president's delivery of an address before parliament. On his way to work this morning, Yoon told reporters that the Constitution and the National Assembly law guarantee the president's right to deliver a speech in front of parliament after a government budget proposal was submitted. He added the date for his parliamentary speech was fixed with the rival parties' agreement.
A Korean Air flight overran the runway during landing at Cebu International Airport in the Philippines. But no injuries and casualties were reported. The company said Monday that the KE631 flight with 173 people on board made two attempts to land safely before overrunning the runway and came to a stop at 11 p.m., Sunday, local time. It issued an apology to the passengers and their families.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2022-10-24 15:16:36
- 수정2022-10-24 16:45:04
[Anchor Lead]
Regarding the Democratic Party's move to boycott his scheduled parliamentary speech, President Yoon Suk-yeol said it is unprecedented in the nation's constitutional history that an opposition party attaches a condition to the president's delivery of an address before parliament. On his way to work this morning, Yoon told reporters that the Constitution and the National Assembly law guarantee the president's right to deliver a speech in front of parliament after a government budget proposal was submitted. He added the date for his parliamentary speech was fixed with the rival parties' agreement.
A Korean Air flight overran the runway during landing at Cebu International Airport in the Philippines. But no injuries and casualties were reported. The company said Monday that the KE631 flight with 173 people on board made two attempts to land safely before overrunning the runway and came to a stop at 11 p.m., Sunday, local time. It issued an apology to the passengers and their families.
Regarding the Democratic Party's move to boycott his scheduled parliamentary speech, President Yoon Suk-yeol said it is unprecedented in the nation's constitutional history that an opposition party attaches a condition to the president's delivery of an address before parliament. On his way to work this morning, Yoon told reporters that the Constitution and the National Assembly law guarantee the president's right to deliver a speech in front of parliament after a government budget proposal was submitted. He added the date for his parliamentary speech was fixed with the rival parties' agreement.
A Korean Air flight overran the runway during landing at Cebu International Airport in the Philippines. But no injuries and casualties were reported. The company said Monday that the KE631 flight with 173 people on board made two attempts to land safely before overrunning the runway and came to a stop at 11 p.m., Sunday, local time. It issued an apology to the passengers and their families.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음