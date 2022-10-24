NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.10.24 (15:16) 수정 2022.10.24 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding the Democratic Party's move to boycott his scheduled parliamentary speech, President Yoon Suk-yeol said it is unprecedented in the nation's constitutional history that an opposition party attaches a condition to the president's delivery of an address before parliament. On his way to work this morning, Yoon told reporters that the Constitution and the National Assembly law guarantee the president's right to deliver a speech in front of parliament after a government budget proposal was submitted. He added the date for his parliamentary speech was fixed with the rival parties' agreement.

A Korean Air flight overran the runway during landing at Cebu International Airport in the Philippines. But no injuries and casualties were reported. The company said Monday that the KE631 flight with 173 people on board made two attempts to land safely before overrunning the runway and came to a stop at 11 p.m., Sunday, local time. It issued an apology to the passengers and their families.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2022-10-24 15:16:36 수정 2022-10-24 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding the Democratic Party's move to boycott his scheduled parliamentary speech, President Yoon Suk-yeol said it is unprecedented in the nation's constitutional history that an opposition party attaches a condition to the president's delivery of an address before parliament. On his way to work this morning, Yoon told reporters that the Constitution and the National Assembly law guarantee the president's right to deliver a speech in front of parliament after a government budget proposal was submitted. He added the date for his parliamentary speech was fixed with the rival parties' agreement.

A Korean Air flight overran the runway during landing at Cebu International Airport in the Philippines. But no injuries and casualties were reported. The company said Monday that the KE631 flight with 173 people on board made two attempts to land safely before overrunning the runway and came to a stop at 11 p.m., Sunday, local time. It issued an apology to the passengers and their families.