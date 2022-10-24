기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2022.10.24 (15:16) 수정 2022.10.24 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Regarding the Democratic Party's move to boycott his scheduled parliamentary speech, President Yoon Suk-yeol said it is unprecedented in the nation's constitutional history that an opposition party attaches a condition to the president's delivery of an address before parliament. On his way to work this morning, Yoon told reporters that the Constitution and the National Assembly law guarantee the president's right to deliver a speech in front of parliament after a government budget proposal was submitted. He added the date for his parliamentary speech was fixed with the rival parties' agreement.
A Korean Air flight overran the runway during landing at Cebu International Airport in the Philippines. But no injuries and casualties were reported. The company said Monday that the KE631 flight with 173 people on board made two attempts to land safely before overrunning the runway and came to a stop at 11 p.m., Sunday, local time. It issued an apology to the passengers and their families.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2022-10-24 15:16:36
    • 수정2022-10-24 16:45:04
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Regarding the Democratic Party's move to boycott his scheduled parliamentary speech, President Yoon Suk-yeol said it is unprecedented in the nation's constitutional history that an opposition party attaches a condition to the president's delivery of an address before parliament. On his way to work this morning, Yoon told reporters that the Constitution and the National Assembly law guarantee the president's right to deliver a speech in front of parliament after a government budget proposal was submitted. He added the date for his parliamentary speech was fixed with the rival parties' agreement.
A Korean Air flight overran the runway during landing at Cebu International Airport in the Philippines. But no injuries and casualties were reported. The company said Monday that the KE631 flight with 173 people on board made two attempts to land safely before overrunning the runway and came to a stop at 11 p.m., Sunday, local time. It issued an apology to the passengers and their families.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!