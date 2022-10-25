기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
In his policy speech on next year's budget held in parliament today, President Yoon Suk-yeol said the government-submitted budget bill encompasses a total package of measures aimed at sorting out livelihood issues and responding to a complex global crisis. He also explained why next year's budget set at 639 trillion won marks the first on-year decrease since 2010. Yoon stressed the importance of sound fiscal management and the country's credit standing during a time of global financial instability.
In his policy speech on next year's budget held in parliament today, President Yoon Suk-yeol said the government-submitted budget bill encompasses a total package of measures aimed at sorting out livelihood issues and responding to a complex global crisis. He also explained why next year's budget set at 639 trillion won marks the first on-year decrease since 2010. Yoon stressed the importance of sound fiscal management and the country's credit standing during a time of global financial instability.
- YOON’S POLICY SPEECH ON 2023 BUDGET
-
- 입력 2022-10-25 15:00:50
- 수정2022-10-25 16:45:14
[Anchor Lead]
In his policy speech on next year's budget held in parliament today, President Yoon Suk-yeol said the government-submitted budget bill encompasses a total package of measures aimed at sorting out livelihood issues and responding to a complex global crisis. He also explained why next year's budget set at 639 trillion won marks the first on-year decrease since 2010. Yoon stressed the importance of sound fiscal management and the country's credit standing during a time of global financial instability.
In his policy speech on next year's budget held in parliament today, President Yoon Suk-yeol said the government-submitted budget bill encompasses a total package of measures aimed at sorting out livelihood issues and responding to a complex global crisis. He also explained why next year's budget set at 639 trillion won marks the first on-year decrease since 2010. Yoon stressed the importance of sound fiscal management and the country's credit standing during a time of global financial instability.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음