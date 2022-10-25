기사 본문 영역

YOON’S POLICY SPEECH ON 2023 BUDGET
입력 2022.10.25 (15:00) 수정 2022.10.25 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]

In his policy speech on next year's budget held in parliament today, President Yoon Suk-yeol said the government-submitted budget bill encompasses a total package of measures aimed at sorting out livelihood issues and responding to a complex global crisis. He also explained why next year's budget set at 639 trillion won marks the first on-year decrease since 2010. Yoon stressed the importance of sound fiscal management and the country's credit standing during a time of global financial instability.
