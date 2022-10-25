YOON’S POLICY SPEECH ON 2023 BUDGET News Today 입력 2022.10.25 (15:00) 수정 2022.10.25 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In his policy speech on next year's budget held in parliament today, President Yoon Suk-yeol said the government-submitted budget bill encompasses a total package of measures aimed at sorting out livelihood issues and responding to a complex global crisis. He also explained why next year's budget set at 639 trillion won marks the first on-year decrease since 2010. Yoon stressed the importance of sound fiscal management and the country's credit standing during a time of global financial instability.

YOON’S POLICY SPEECH ON 2023 BUDGET

입력 2022-10-25 15:00:50 수정 2022-10-25 16:45:14 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In his policy speech on next year's budget held in parliament today, President Yoon Suk-yeol said the government-submitted budget bill encompasses a total package of measures aimed at sorting out livelihood issues and responding to a complex global crisis. He also explained why next year's budget set at 639 trillion won marks the first on-year decrease since 2010. Yoon stressed the importance of sound fiscal management and the country's credit standing during a time of global financial instability.