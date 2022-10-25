YOO DONG-GYU ON ONGOING INVESTIGATION News Today 입력 2022.10.25 (15:00) 수정 2022.10.25 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



After raiding and combing through the headquarters of the Democratic Party, prosecutors are focusing on where Kim Yong spent the 800 million won he allegedly received in illegal political funds. Yoo Dong-gyu, a key figure in the Daejang-dong development scandal, held a pressconference after attending a court hearing. He used expressions such as "feeling of betrayal" and "his heart was hurt."



[Pkg]



"I gave 800 million won to Kim Yong." Yoo Dong-gyu has come into the spotlight again with this statement. In front of reporters, the former acting president of the Seongnam Development Corporation spoke out about the allegations surrounding him. At a court hearing on the Daejang-dong case, he explained why he has decided to cooperate with prosecutors.



[Soundbite] Yoo Dong-gyu(Former Acting Pres., Seongnam Development Corp.) : "It might be a feeling of betrayal. I concluded that I was wrong, after the scandal broke out. We can realize the true characters of people when we are in difficulty."



During a recess, he told reporters that he would tell only the truth from now on. Yoo added that his feelings were hurt severely as he had regarded them as brothers, but it turned out to be of no use. These remarks seemed to be targeting Jeong Jin-sang and Kim Yong, close confidants of Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung. Jeong Min-yong, a lawyer accused of delivering 800 million won from a private developer to Yoo Dong-gyu, also did not deny the accusations. However, he said he did not know where Yoo spent the money he had handed over.



[Soundbite] Jeong Min-yong(Lawyer (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "I’m a deliverer, I don’t know the important details. I am repeatedly asked questions but I am not a significant figure."



While concerned figures have spoken up about the allegations, prosecutors are continuing to question Kim Yong, deputy chief of the DP-affiliated Institute for Democracy. The interrogation focused on whether or not he had demanded the money first and if Lee Jae-myung had any involvement in the process. According to Park Chan-dae, a member of the DP's supreme leadership council, Kim repeatedly denied the accusations against him, saying that he is at the center of a massive political scheme.

YOO DONG-GYU ON ONGOING INVESTIGATION

입력 2022-10-25 15:00:50 수정 2022-10-25 16:45:14 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



After raiding and combing through the headquarters of the Democratic Party, prosecutors are focusing on where Kim Yong spent the 800 million won he allegedly received in illegal political funds. Yoo Dong-gyu, a key figure in the Daejang-dong development scandal, held a pressconference after attending a court hearing. He used expressions such as "feeling of betrayal" and "his heart was hurt."



[Pkg]



"I gave 800 million won to Kim Yong." Yoo Dong-gyu has come into the spotlight again with this statement. In front of reporters, the former acting president of the Seongnam Development Corporation spoke out about the allegations surrounding him. At a court hearing on the Daejang-dong case, he explained why he has decided to cooperate with prosecutors.



[Soundbite] Yoo Dong-gyu(Former Acting Pres., Seongnam Development Corp.) : "It might be a feeling of betrayal. I concluded that I was wrong, after the scandal broke out. We can realize the true characters of people when we are in difficulty."



During a recess, he told reporters that he would tell only the truth from now on. Yoo added that his feelings were hurt severely as he had regarded them as brothers, but it turned out to be of no use. These remarks seemed to be targeting Jeong Jin-sang and Kim Yong, close confidants of Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung. Jeong Min-yong, a lawyer accused of delivering 800 million won from a private developer to Yoo Dong-gyu, also did not deny the accusations. However, he said he did not know where Yoo spent the money he had handed over.



[Soundbite] Jeong Min-yong(Lawyer (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "I’m a deliverer, I don’t know the important details. I am repeatedly asked questions but I am not a significant figure."



While concerned figures have spoken up about the allegations, prosecutors are continuing to question Kim Yong, deputy chief of the DP-affiliated Institute for Democracy. The interrogation focused on whether or not he had demanded the money first and if Lee Jae-myung had any involvement in the process. According to Park Chan-dae, a member of the DP's supreme leadership council, Kim repeatedly denied the accusations against him, saying that he is at the center of a massive political scheme.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

