JOINT INTER-KOREAN MILITARY COMMITTEE News Today 입력 2022.10.25 (15:00) 수정 2022.10.25 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Unification minister Kwon Young-se said during a parliamentary audit on Monday that the two Koreas can review setting up a joint military committee to exert trust-building efforts. The formation of a joint military committee was part of a 2018 inter-Korean agreement but such a meeting has never taken place. Regarding the disputed effectiveness of the 2018 accord amid North Korea's rampant provocations, minister Kwon said the government is not considering the revocation or suspension of any existing cross-border agreements.

