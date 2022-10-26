DP STAGES BOYCOTT OF YOON’S POLICY SPEECH News Today 입력 2022.10.26 (15:07) 수정 2022.10.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The main opposition Democratic Party staged a boycott of Yoon's policy speech, demanding an apology. There were several times the opposition protested budget speeches in the past, but it's the first time for it to not enter the assembly hall during a president's speech.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "We condemn the Yoon administration for suppressing opposition and neglecting people’s livelihoods!"



Right about the time President Yoon Suk-yeol was to deliver a policy speech in parliament for next year's budget proposal DP members gathered on a staircase instead of entering the hall. The DP was staging a protest, vowing to boycott the speech if Yoon did not apologize for suppressing the opposition and disregarding parliament. As Yoon entered the main chamber, DP lawmakers turned to a silent rally.



[Soundbite] "We will keep silent!"



But there were shouts for the president to apologize. Yoon did not look in the opposition's direction and headed straight to the location where he customarily chats with lawmakers before the speech began. But this friendly talk was also rejected by DP leaders.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "If the administration unveils its will to crush the opposition and rule in a violent way, we have no choice but to fight to the end with the people."



As the speech started, the DP continued a meeting of its lawmakers at a separate venue. There have been boycotts and protests by the opposition bloc during past policy speeches delivered by the prime minister. But this was the first time for a main opposition party to completely snub a president's speech and refuse to enter the Assembly hall. Calling the Yoon government's first budget proposal a 'tax cut for the super wealthy,' the DP said it will carefully examine details of the budget package.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-whan(DP Policy Committee) : "It’s cruel to throw in a few funds in the name of socially vulnerable welfare, while cutting KRW 10 tn meant for people’s livelihoods."



In particular, the party seeks to sharply increase budgets which the government has slashed, including funds for local currencies and public sector jobs. The DP also aims to swiftly pass the so-called yellow envelope act, which restricts labor unions' liability over illegal strikes, signaling a tough road ahead.

