TRILATERAL VICE FOREIGN MINISTERS' MEETING News Today 입력 2022.10.27 (15:03)

[Anchor Lead]



The vice foreign ministers of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have met in Japan to send a strong warning message to North Korea. The three nations say they are willing to have dialogue with Pyongyang unconditionally, but if it proceeds with a nuclear test there will be an unprecedented response.



[Pkg]



The vice foreign ministers of Seoul, Washington and Tokyo held a joint news conference following trilateral talks in Japan. The trio said Pyongyang's continued provocations represent "a clear and serious challenge to the international community." They agreed to ramp up deterrence against North Korea based on the trilateral alliance.



[Soundbite] Takeo Mori(Japanese vice foreign minister) : "We all agreed to bolster the deterrence and response of the U.S.-Japan and S. Korea-U.S. alliances and step up security cooperation among the three nations."



The three diplomats strongly warned that if the regime proceeds with a seventh nuclear test, which appears to be ready, there will be an unprecedented response. However, they stressed the three sides are willing to have unconditional dialogue with Pyongyang and will cooperate with the international community to make the North resume denuclearization talks.



[Soundbite] Cho Hyun-dong(S. Korean vice foreign minister) : "We agreed that if N. Korea conducts a seventh nuclear test, we‘ll have to take an unprecedented response. N. Korea should immediately halt illegal acts and resume denuclearization talks."



The three diplomats also expressed concerns about Russia implying the use of nuclear weapons. They said Moscow's attempts to escalate tensions and turn the tide using force are unacceptable. Washington pledged cooperation with Seoul and Tokyo to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.



[Soundbite] Wendy Sherman(U.S. deputy secretary of state) : "We will be doing whatever we can to support Taiwan and to work with Japan and Republic of Korea to ensure that Taiwan can defend itself."



Issues of bilateral concern for Seoul and Tokyo were not discussed at the meeting. However, the two countries agreed their bilateral cooperation is inevitable to maintain regional peace and stability.

