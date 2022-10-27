COVID-19 SHOWS NEW SIGNS OF SPREAD News Today 입력 2022.10.27 (15:03) 수정 2022.10.27 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



COVID-19 is showing signs of a new spread. Some say the seventh wave has already begun. The government has expanded eligibility for updated booster vaccines offering protection from the Omicron variant to adults 18 and up.



[Pkg]



The number of new daily COVID-19 cases has recorded on-week growth for the sixth consecutive week. On Mon. and Tues. the number of new daily cases surpassed 40,000. Some say the seventh wave has already begun.



[Soundbite] Prof. Jung Jae-hun(Gachon Univ.) : "We can say a new wave has begun as COVID-19 cases are rising. It will likely peak in late November or early December."



The detection rate of new variants such as the BF.7 has been on the rise lately, and the fatality rate of COVID-19 has also been climbing.



[Soundbite] Peck Kyong-ran(KDCA Director) : "As time goes by after the third shot, the vaccine efficacy in preventing serious illness declines."



The government has decided to expand eligibility for bivalent vaccines offering greater protection against the Omicron variant. So far, only elderly 60 and up as well as the immunocompromised have been eligible for updated boosters. But from now on all adults who have received two primary doses can also receive bivalent vaccines. They include not only Moderna's BA.1-based booster, which is already in use, but Pfizer's BA.1 and BA.4/5-based boosters as well. Vaccine appointments began for all vaccines on Thursday, but vaccination dates differ by vaccine type. Moderna's bivalent vaccine will be available for same day inoculation starting Thursday. But Pfizer's vaccine developed to fight BA.5 and other dominant variants will be available starting next month. Health authorities have urged the public to receive updated boosters rather than existing vaccines if it has been more than four months since their second shot or infection diagnosis. Experts say it's difficult to ascertain which of the bivalent vaccines is more effective, and it's more important to get any available updated booster shot as soon as possible.

