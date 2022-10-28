KOREA TO ATTEND JAPAN’S FLEET REVIEW News Today 입력 2022.10.28 (15:08) 수정 2022.10.28 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Korea has decided to have its Navy attend Japan's Naval Fleet Review commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. Despite the controversy over salutation to the flag of the Maritime Self-Defense Force, which is similar to the Rising Sun flag, the government says its decision is based on the grave national security situation.



[Pkg]



The Korean government has decided to have the country's Navy attend Japan's Naval Fleet Review scheduled for Nov. 6 in Yokosuka, Japan. The 10,000-ton logistics support ship Soyang will be dispatched to the event instead of a warship. After the event, the vessel will take part in a combined search and rescue training alongside warships from 12 countries including the U.S. and the U.K. The Chief of Naval Operations is also set to attend the fleet review and the Western Pacific Naval Symposium. The Defense Ministry says the decision to participate was caused by the grave national security situation stemming from North Korea's provocations. It is the first time in seven years that South Korea is participating in Japan's naval fleet review. The South Korean Navy participated in Japan's fleet reviews in 2002 and 2015. Japan also attended Korean fleet reviews twice. The Korean government took public opinion into consideration before reaching a final decision. The flag of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force is modeled after the Rising Sun Flag of the Japanese Imperial Army. In line with international tradition, the South Korean Navy will also have to salute to Japan's naval fleet with the Maritime Self-Defense Force flag at the upcoming fleet review.



[Soundbite] Rep. Sul Hoon(Nat’l Defense Committee (Oct. 21)) : "We cannot salute to the Rising Sun Flag when Japan’s colonization is still not sorted out and Japan claims Dokdo is part of Japanese territory."



The Defense Ministry says stopping Japan from raising the Maritime Self-Defense Force flag, which has been used since 1954, would be difficult. The Ministry also said it took into consideration the fact that Korea and Japan have attended each other's fleet reviews twice. The decision to attend Japan's fleet review represents Seoul's strong commitment to improving ties with Tokyo despite bilateral disputes, such as the issue of compensation for wartime forced labor and the conflict over Japan's maritime patrol aircraft in 2018.

KOREA TO ATTEND JAPAN’S FLEET REVIEW

입력 2022-10-28 15:08:40 수정 2022-10-28 16:45:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Korea has decided to have its Navy attend Japan's Naval Fleet Review commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. Despite the controversy over salutation to the flag of the Maritime Self-Defense Force, which is similar to the Rising Sun flag, the government says its decision is based on the grave national security situation.



[Pkg]



The Korean government has decided to have the country's Navy attend Japan's Naval Fleet Review scheduled for Nov. 6 in Yokosuka, Japan. The 10,000-ton logistics support ship Soyang will be dispatched to the event instead of a warship. After the event, the vessel will take part in a combined search and rescue training alongside warships from 12 countries including the U.S. and the U.K. The Chief of Naval Operations is also set to attend the fleet review and the Western Pacific Naval Symposium. The Defense Ministry says the decision to participate was caused by the grave national security situation stemming from North Korea's provocations. It is the first time in seven years that South Korea is participating in Japan's naval fleet review. The South Korean Navy participated in Japan's fleet reviews in 2002 and 2015. Japan also attended Korean fleet reviews twice. The Korean government took public opinion into consideration before reaching a final decision. The flag of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force is modeled after the Rising Sun Flag of the Japanese Imperial Army. In line with international tradition, the South Korean Navy will also have to salute to Japan's naval fleet with the Maritime Self-Defense Force flag at the upcoming fleet review.



[Soundbite] Rep. Sul Hoon(Nat’l Defense Committee (Oct. 21)) : "We cannot salute to the Rising Sun Flag when Japan’s colonization is still not sorted out and Japan claims Dokdo is part of Japanese territory."



The Defense Ministry says stopping Japan from raising the Maritime Self-Defense Force flag, which has been used since 1954, would be difficult. The Ministry also said it took into consideration the fact that Korea and Japan have attended each other's fleet reviews twice. The decision to attend Japan's fleet review represents Seoul's strong commitment to improving ties with Tokyo despite bilateral disputes, such as the issue of compensation for wartime forced labor and the conflict over Japan's maritime patrol aircraft in 2018.