YOON ON ALLEGATIONS AROUND HIM News Today 입력 2022.10.28 (15:08)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol has blasted allegations raised by the opposition party about him having a late night booze party as "vulgar fake news" that disrespects the public. Facing reporters on his way to work today, Yoon, apparently displeased, asked reporters whether they had other questions to ask. The president said even talking about such accusation is inappropriate and relates to the country's image. The main opposition Democratic Party has raised suspicion that Yoon, justice minister Han Dong-hoon and some 30 lawyers from a major law firm had a late night gathering at a bar in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul in late July that involved alcohol and singing.

YOON ON ALLEGATIONS AROUND HIM

입력 2022-10-28 15:08:40 News Today

