NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.10.31

[Anchor Lead]



The disaster management chief at the Ministry of the Interior and Safety says the government is focusing its efforts on supporting the families of Itaewon disaster victims. Kim Seong-ho said the government will provide the families with financial assistance, including funeral expenses of up to 15 million. Yongsan-gu District, where Itaewon is located, was already declared as a special disaster area. Kim added the bereaved families and the inured will be given other support, such as relief funds as well as exemption or postponement of taxes and communication rates. Officials of local governments have been assigned to assist bereaved families one on one. Public officials will also be deployed to help with funeral procedures.

Foreign Minister Park Jin says his ministry will take necessary measures to support the families of foreigners who died in the Itaewon crushing disaster. Noting that 26 foreign nationals died and 15 others were injured in the deadly crush, government officials are working to provide needed assistance to the victims and their families one on one. Meanwhile, 14 of the injured returned home and one is receiving medical attention at a hospital.

