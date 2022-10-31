CONDOLENCE MESSAGES BY GLOBAL LEADERS News Today 입력 2022.10.31 (15:12) 수정 2022.10.31 (17:19)

[Anchor Lead]



Messages of condolences and sympathy from leaders around the globe poured in to Korea. U.S. President Joe Biden sent his deepest condolences, saying that the U.S. grieves with the people of Korea. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a condolences letter to President Yoon Suk-yeol. Meanwhile, Pope Francis prayed for the victims at the Sunday prayer in Vatican.



[Pkg]



At the Sunday prayer held at St. Peter's Square in Vatican, Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the crowd crush in Itaewon. He especially asked people to pray for the young people.



[Soundbite] Francis(Pope) : "We also pray to the Lord for those who died in an unexpected accident in Seoul, especially the young people."



The White House announced that President Joe Biden expressed deep condolences for the victims and said he will grieve with the people of Korea at this tragic moment. He also posted a message on social media grieving for two Americans who died in the accident. CCTV reported that several Chinese nationals were killed and injured in the accident and that President Xi Jinping sent a letter to President Yoon Suk-yeol with comforting words for the victims' families and the injured. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also released a statement expressing his sorrow and saying that Japan stands together with the Korean government and the people. British PM Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz along with other European leaders issued statements and delivered their messages of condolences. French President Emmanuel Macron posted a message in Korean, which said that France stands by the Korean people's side. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also wrote that he sends his deepest condolences on behalf of Canadians and wished a fast recovery for the injured. Russian nationals were also among the victims. President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to President Yoon, conveying his sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims.

