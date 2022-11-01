GUIDELINES FOR SAFETY CONTROL AT EVENTS News Today 입력 2022.11.01 (15:10) 수정 2022.11.01 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon has vowed to step up safety control at events held without organizers, like the Halloween festivities in Itaewon. However, experts say it will take a while to build a safety management system for such events, because criteria need to be set for their location and scope, which may be quite ambiguous.



[Pkg]



Prior to the Halloween festivities in Itaewon, the Yongsan-gu District Office convened a meeting to discuss measures, as some 100,000 people were expected to attend the event. Authorities decided to deploy 150 public officials over five days, with 30 officials dispatched per day.



[Soundbite] (Yongsan-gu Dist. official(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Officials were tasked with cracking down on illegal parking and noise complaints. The Inspection department had to monitor situation reports and accidents."



The district admits that controlling the celebrations was difficult as it was held without an organizer, unlike other events. No safety measures were taken to control the crowd, no traffic control was conducted, which requires cooperation from police, and subway trains were not instructed to skip Itaewon Station.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-ho(Ministry of the Interior and Safety) : "We don't have guidelines on events held without organizers because such cases are rare."



The government has pledged to devise guidelines for events held without organizers, but this will likely take a long time. In Japan it took four years to set crowd control guidelines after a stampede at a fireworks festival in Hyogo Prefecture in 2001. 11 people were killed in a crowd surge on a narrow footbridge. There are many details to iron out, such as whether the government will directly oversee events held without organizers where multiple people are expected to gather. Opinions about local vendors also need to be collected to analyze the most crowded time slots and areas.



[Soundbite] Jeong Chang-sam(KBS Disaster expert) : "The goal is to establish legal responsibility and enforce administrative authority. The scope must be discussed with the public and it should be implemented with prudence."



It may also take a while to discuss the scope of the government's control after identifying narrow alleys and small areas.

입력 2022-11-01 15:10:42 수정 2022-11-01 16:45:03 News Today

