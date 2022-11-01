NUCLEAR DECOMMISSIONING INSTITUTE News Today 입력 2022.11.01 (15:10) 수정 2022.11.01 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The construction of the nation's first institute on dismantling nuclear power plants has begun. But there are concerns that the institute's role could be reduced amid the current government's pro-nuclear energy policy.



[Pkg]



An institute on decommissioning nuclear power plants will be built on this hill overlooking Shin Kori nuclear reactors. It will cost 250 billion won to build the institute measuring 22,500 square meters by 2026.



[Soundbite] Whang Joo-ho(Korea Research Institute of Decommissioning) : "Korea has grown into a nation with world-class nuclear energy technology. It will again create a new future in the market for decommissioning nuclear power plants."



However, there are concerns that the institute's role could be reduced amid the Yoon administration's pro-nuclear energy policy. The life span of ten among the nation's nuclear power reactors reach its end by 2030. But with the government deciding to keep the aged reactors running, only two of them--Kori No.1 and Wolseong No.1--will be decommissioned. Therefore, the volume of the domestic market for nuclear power plant dismantlement will inevitably decrease from the original estimate of over 22 trillion won.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Hae-chang(Kyungsung University) : "The Institute of Decommissioning will likely experience great challenges in scale and operation."



In May, a budget of some 340 billion won was appropriated for developing technologies to decommission nuclear power plants, a 210 billion won decrease from the original proposal.



[Soundbite] Park Tae-hyun(Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy) : "The domestic market for nuclear power plant dismantlement could contract for the short term. But in the long term, the industry will sharpen competitiveness with a goal to advance into the global market."



Later this year, the government will announce measures to strengthen the competitiveness of the domestic nuclear plant decommissioning industry and help them advance into the global market.

