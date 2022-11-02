N. KOREA FIRES SEVERAL MISSILES News Today 입력 2022.11.02 (15:12) 수정 2022.11.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea fired several types of missiles, including short-range ones, toward the East and West Seas. An air raid alert was issued for residents of Ulleungdo Island off the east coast od South Korea as the missiles flew toward that area. But it's been confirmed that the missiles fell in international waters before they reached the island.



[Pkg]



The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced North Korea fired about ten assorted missiles Wednesday morning, including short-range ballistic missiles. They were launched toward the East Sea as well as the West Sea. The projectiles included the three short-range ballistic missiles fired at around 8:51 a.m. from the east coast area of Wonsan toward the East Sea. One missile fell in international waters south of the eastern maritime border. Military authorities reported that one missile was detected 26 kilometers south of the NLL, another 57 kilometers east of Sokcho on South Korea's east coast, and the last one 167 kilometers northwest of Ulleungdo Island. A source inside the South Korean JCS said an air raid alert was issued for the Ulleungdo area since the missiles were launched toward the island. One missile fell in international waters before reaching Ulleungdo Island. The South Korean military is maintaining upgraded vigilance and artillery response posture.



[Soundbite] Kang Shin-chul(Chief, Directorate of Operations, JCS) : "The latest N. Korean missile launches are the first ones that fell near our territorial waters south of the NLL since the peninsula was divided. This is unprecedented and intolerable. I declare that the S. Korean military will respond sternly."



The JCS vowed to strengthen surveillance and vigilance and cooperation with the U.S. Seoul and Washington's authorities are analyzing the missiles' specifications, such as flight range, altitude and speed, as well as other features. President Yoon Suk-yeol called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council at 9:16 am in response to the missile provocation. This is the first NSC meeting presided by Yoon since the regime fired ICBMs in May. During the session, he noted that the missiles crossed the NLL and instructed officials to promptly take stern actions so that North Korea would pay for its actions.

