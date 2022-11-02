기사 본문 영역

S. KOREA FIRES MISSILES IN RESPONSE
입력 2022.11.02 (15:12) 수정 2022.11.02 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Regarding North's Korea's provocation of firing multiple missiles including short-range ones, the South Korean military also conducted air-to-surface missile tests, the SLAM-ER in response from 11:10am to 12:20 pm of this afternoon. Regarding this, The Joint Chiefs of Staff added the Air Force's F-15K and KF-16 jets fired the precision-guided missiles into waters north of the NLL in the East Sea, at a distance equivalent to that of the North's missile that dropped earlier this morning.
[Anchor Lead]

Regarding North's Korea's provocation of firing multiple missiles including short-range ones, the South Korean military also conducted air-to-surface missile tests, the SLAM-ER in response from 11:10am to 12:20 pm of this afternoon. Regarding this, The Joint Chiefs of Staff added the Air Force's F-15K and KF-16 jets fired the precision-guided missiles into waters north of the NLL in the East Sea, at a distance equivalent to that of the North's missile that dropped earlier this morning.
