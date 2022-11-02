S. KOREA FIRES MISSILES IN RESPONSE News Today 입력 2022.11.02 (15:12) 수정 2022.11.02 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding North's Korea's provocation of firing multiple missiles including short-range ones, the South Korean military also conducted air-to-surface missile tests, the SLAM-ER in response from 11:10am to 12:20 pm of this afternoon. Regarding this, The Joint Chiefs of Staff added the Air Force's F-15K and KF-16 jets fired the precision-guided missiles into waters north of the NLL in the East Sea, at a distance equivalent to that of the North's missile that dropped earlier this morning.

S. KOREA FIRES MISSILES IN RESPONSE

입력 2022-11-02 15:12:42 수정 2022-11-02 16:45:03 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding North's Korea's provocation of firing multiple missiles including short-range ones, the South Korean military also conducted air-to-surface missile tests, the SLAM-ER in response from 11:10am to 12:20 pm of this afternoon. Regarding this, The Joint Chiefs of Staff added the Air Force's F-15K and KF-16 jets fired the precision-guided missiles into waters north of the NLL in the East Sea, at a distance equivalent to that of the North's missile that dropped earlier this morning.