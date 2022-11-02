US ON NORTH'S NUCLEAR TEST PREPARATION News Today 입력 2022.11.02 (15:12) 수정 2022.11.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



While the US believes North Korea has completed preparations for a nuclear test, it says it is difficult to precisely predict what may trigger the country to conduct the provocation at what time. The U.S. has also reiterated the ongoing Vigilant Storm air drills with South Korea are defensive in nature, after the North accused the allies of carrying out a provocation.



[Pkg]



The White House says it remains concerned about a potential nuclear test by North Korea but cannot predict what could trigger the regime to go ahead with it. U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby reaffirmed the view that North Korea could conduct a nuclear test at any time.



[Soundbite] John Kirby(U.S. NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications) : "It's difficult to predict with any degree of certainty what the triggering event might be for Kim Jong-un to conduct any number of provocations that he has in recent weeks, or he might in future weeks."



He said this is why the U.S. is continuously monitoring the regime's moves. The State Department also repeated its warning that if the North was to conduct a nuclear test, there would be profound costs and consequences. Washington also refuted Pyongyang's claim that the ongoing Vigilant Storm exercise with Seoul was a "war rehearsal." It said it is a defensive drill and the North was just trying to find a pretext to stage provocations. The Pentagon explained Vigilant Storm is a long-planned exercise focused on enhancing interoperability to defend South Korea and other allies in the region.



[Soundbite] Patrick Ryder(Pentagon Press Secretary) : "We're conducting is a long planned exercise focused on enhancing interoperability of our forces to work together to defend the Republic of Korea and our allies in the region."



The Pentagon also said that Russia continues to request weapons from the North for its war in Urkaine, a claim that Pyongyang denies. This remark implies the U.S. was carefully looking into possible military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow related to the Ukraine war.

