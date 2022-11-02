POLICE HEAD ADMITS TO POOR RESPONSE News Today 입력 2022.11.02 (15:12) 수정 2022.11.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The head of the National Police Agency has admitted responsibility over the deadly Itaewon crowd crush. In his first news conference since the event, Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun said there were multiple emergency calls received before the tragedy occurred and acknowledged a shortfall in police response. He promised to hold those accountable through follow-up inspections.



[Pkg]



The police anticipated over 100-thousand people to flock to Itaewon per day during the Halloween weekend. 137 officers were deployed to the site on the day of the deadly stampede. But as they were mainly there to prevent drug and sex crimes and control traffic they were ultimately unable to prevent the disaster. Three days after the tragedy, National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun held his first press conference and issued an apology to the victims and their families.



[Soundbite] Yoon Hee-keun(NPA Commissioner General) : "I feel an infinite sense of responsibility over public safety and will do my best to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again."



He said there were multiple calls received through the police hotline alerting dangerous crowd levels in Itaewon and admitted that onsite response was insufficient. Yoon promised to verify how those warning calls were handled and whether adequate steps were taken. He said a special probe team will be set up and the Yongsan Police Station will be the first to be inspected. They will look into the adequacy of personnel dispatch and onsite responses.



[Soundbite] Yoon Hee-keun(NPA Commissioner General) : "A thorough, swift investigation will be carried into all areas to determine the facts and culpability."



Regarding criticism that it's not desirable for the police to examine its own culpability, the commissioner said an independent body will be established to guarantee transparency throughout the fact finding process. When asked about resigning to take responsibility for the insufficient response, Yoon said he will take steps in accordance with the investigation findings.

