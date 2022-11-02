ATTEMPT TO RESCUE MINERS FAILS AGAIN News Today 입력 2022.11.02 (15:12) 수정 2022.11.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



It has been a week since the mine collapse in Bonghwa-gun County. The second attempt to insert a steel pipe to find out if the miners trapped inside are still alive has also ended in a failure. Rescue workers say it's going to take eight more days to secure an underground passageway.



[Pkg]



The second attempt to insert a steel pipe underground to find out if the miners trapped inside the collapsed mine are still alive has ended in failure. Due to miscalculation of the miners' location, the pipe was pushed down deeper than the target location of 170m underground. The mine plan used by the company involved in the accident to calculate the coordinates has turned out to be 20 years old, exposing gaps with actual measurements.



[Soundbite] (Industry ministry official(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "This mine was suspended for 20 years. We have to drill to be able to enter it. But the only material we received is 20 years old."



According to a new mine plan, the trapped miners are presumably located about 30m away. Rescue workers are currently using three boring machines to drill new holes. The miners' families have requested for a government rescue team, as they no longer trust the company overseeing rescue operations. Rescue workers have deployed drones and probe equipment to secure an entrance to the mine. The horizontal distance to where the miners are trapped is about 75m. Authorities estimate it will take eight more days to reach the location because of the possibility of unexpected rocks inside the mine and the condition of rail tracks to be used in rescue operations. Rescue workers believe the miners could still be alive, as they had with them 10 liters of water and some coffee powder at the time of the accident. The industry ministry plans to deploy more boring machines in addition to the existing five. The Gyeongsangbuk-do Provincial government has set up a task force in charge of the miners' rescue supervised by the vice governor for administrative affairs. It's requested the central government to mobilize all available equipment.

