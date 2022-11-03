US CONCERNED OVER NORTH’S PROVOCATIONS News Today 입력 2022.11.03 (15:05) 수정 2022.11.03 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The United States called North Korea's missile launches yesterday that crossed the maritime border reckless and threatening. Washington also said that further provocations may take place as if it foresaw today's missile launches. Meanwhile, the U.S. claimed that it received intelligence about North Korea secretly providing Russia with artillery shells to be used in the war in Ukraine.



[Pkg]



The U.S. State Department denounced North Korea's missiles that were launched toward the south of the Northern Limit Line as a reckless decision and a threat to regional stability. Washington said a record number of missiles were launched Wednesday and expressed concerns about the potential for further provocations.



[Soundbite] Ned Price(U.S. State Dept. Spokesperson) : "It remains the case that we are concerned about the potential for further provocations, including and up to seventh nuclear tests."



The State Department Spokesman warned North Korea will have to pay an additional price if they go ahead with the seventh nuke test. The U.S. also justified the ongoing Vigilant Storm air drills. Since North Korea has not responded to the proposal to talk, the allies have no other option than to strengthen defensive capabilities through joint military exercises.



[Soundbite] John Kirby(U.S. NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications) : "Mr. Kim continues to conduct these provocative missile launches. Clearly the threat is palpable, and we've got to be able to meet that threat and that's what we're focused."



Meanwhile, the White House reportedly received intel that North Korea had secretly provided Russia with a massive amount of artillery shells to be used in its war in Ukraine. When Moscow wanted to buy shells from Pyongyang, the regime sold Russia weapons by pretending to send them to the Middle East or North Africa.



[Soundbite] John Kirby(U.S. NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications) : "We see indications in the information we have that they are in fact supplying. So we'll monitor this to see if they're actually received... We don't believe that this will change the course of the war."



North Korea had categorically denied the allegation by saying in September that it hadn't sold any weapons or ammo to Russia and doesn't plan to do so.

US CONCERNED OVER NORTH’S PROVOCATIONS

입력 2022-11-03 15:05:02 수정 2022-11-03 16:46:28 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The United States called North Korea's missile launches yesterday that crossed the maritime border reckless and threatening. Washington also said that further provocations may take place as if it foresaw today's missile launches. Meanwhile, the U.S. claimed that it received intelligence about North Korea secretly providing Russia with artillery shells to be used in the war in Ukraine.



[Pkg]



The U.S. State Department denounced North Korea's missiles that were launched toward the south of the Northern Limit Line as a reckless decision and a threat to regional stability. Washington said a record number of missiles were launched Wednesday and expressed concerns about the potential for further provocations.



[Soundbite] Ned Price(U.S. State Dept. Spokesperson) : "It remains the case that we are concerned about the potential for further provocations, including and up to seventh nuclear tests."



The State Department Spokesman warned North Korea will have to pay an additional price if they go ahead with the seventh nuke test. The U.S. also justified the ongoing Vigilant Storm air drills. Since North Korea has not responded to the proposal to talk, the allies have no other option than to strengthen defensive capabilities through joint military exercises.



[Soundbite] John Kirby(U.S. NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications) : "Mr. Kim continues to conduct these provocative missile launches. Clearly the threat is palpable, and we've got to be able to meet that threat and that's what we're focused."



Meanwhile, the White House reportedly received intel that North Korea had secretly provided Russia with a massive amount of artillery shells to be used in its war in Ukraine. When Moscow wanted to buy shells from Pyongyang, the regime sold Russia weapons by pretending to send them to the Middle East or North Africa.



[Soundbite] John Kirby(U.S. NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications) : "We see indications in the information we have that they are in fact supplying. So we'll monitor this to see if they're actually received... We don't believe that this will change the course of the war."



North Korea had categorically denied the allegation by saying in September that it hadn't sold any weapons or ammo to Russia and doesn't plan to do so.