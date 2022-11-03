SPECULATION OVER REPRIMAND News Today 입력 2022.11.03 (15:05) 수정 2022.11.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



After the 112 call transcripts were released and the public outcry escalated, it has become increasingly more likely for the President's Office to reprimand those responsible for the Itaewon disaster. Some speculate that it's only a matter of time before Police Commissioner Yoon Hee-keun is dismissed. But the future of Interior Minister Lee Sang-min remains to be seen.



[Pkg]



The day following the tragic disaster in Itaewon... President Yoon Suk-yeol said that the government's top priority will be accident management and follow-up measures. His later message focused on how to improve the system. But the atmosphere changed dramatically once the 112 call transcripts were released to the public, revealing the police's inadequate response. One presidential adviser said that it was preposterous and if they had known about the details of 112 report transcripts from the beginning, their early response and overall message would have been different. Another adviser said that the police are obligated to manage the situation once a report is made and now the issue is to find those responsible and hold them accountable. The prevalent opinion is that it is only a matter of time before the National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun is dismissed, implying that his removal is inevitable. However, officials are relatively cautious about Interior Minister Lee Sang-min's future. It is believed that the matter would be left up to the President in charge of appointing ministers. When asked about dismissing Minister Lee, an official of the President's Office commented that they will keep close tabs on the details of the inspection and investigations. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo also leaned toward police accountability, adding that it is the fundamental duty of the police to protect people's lives and properties. However, the Prime Minister himself was criticized for making a flippant remark about the interpretation device during a press conference with foreign news reporters.



[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime Minister(Nov. 1)) : "What is the first and last duty of a person who is responsible for such poor audio condition?"



When asked how much police force would have been deployed if it were an event for 100,000 people with a clear organizer, Prime Minister Han answered by likening it to a baseball game.



[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime Minister (Nov. 1))



He apologized the next day for upsetting the public. But his attitude seems to have contributed somewhat to the growing criticism of the government.

