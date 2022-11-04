MOURNING CONTINUES OVER TRAGIC DEATHS News Today 입력 2022.11.04 (15:21) 수정 2022.11.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



It's been five days since joint memorial altars were stationed at Seoul Plaza and in 25 districts in Seoul. Mourners came to remember the victims and vowed never to let such tragedy be repeated.



[Pkg]



On the fourth day of public mourning, people poured into the joint memorial altars to pay their respects. Citizens placed flowers in front of the altar and prayed for the victims. Several people were seen wiping away their tears. Mourners left handwritten letters and beverages and snacks on the altar to grieve the deceased. The citizens who came to the public altar expressed their deep condolences.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-mun(Seoul Resident) : "Response was obviously inadequate. We must learn a lesson from this and prepare thoroughly so no such tragedy is repeated."



[Soundbite] Kim Nam-su(Seoul Resident) : "I was ashamed that such a terrible accident happened in the world's tenth largest economy. I was deeply saddened and my heart broke. I couldn't sleep."



Mourners continued to visit the altars even after sunset.



[Soundbite] Jo Byeong-yeon(Seoul Resident) : "It hits closer to home because it could have been me there at that time. That's why I came here today to share my grief."



[Soundbite] Kim Eun-hye(Seoul Resident) : "It's more despairing because the accident could have been prevented. Preventive measures should be taken more proactively to keep such accidents from happening again."



By five o'clock yesterday afternoon, more than 90,000 mourners visited the joint memorial altars stationed around Seoul. The altar at Seoul Plaza will stay open until tomorrow, the last day of the government designated national mourning period. Visitors are allowed between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. Meanwhile, counseling buses are available in front of the Seoul Metropolitan Library at Seoul Plaza and at Noksapyeong Station to provide post-traumatic mental care. Also, anyone can undergo psychological evaluations at some 200 mental health clinics in Seoul by making reservations.

