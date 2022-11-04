기사 본문 영역

YOON’S 5TH VISIT TO MEMORIAL ALTAR
입력 2022.11.04 (15:21) 수정 2022.11.04 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk-yeol has visited a memorial altar for the Itaewon crowd crush victims for the 5th consecutive day. Yoon arrived at a joint altar set up at Seoul Plaza near Seoul City Hall at around 9 a.m. today and paid respects. The South Korean leader made his first visit to this altar on Monday, a day after the disaster, and has since paid respects every day including at this location and other altars set up at funeral homes and Noksapyeong subway station, close to Itaewon.
