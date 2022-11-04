YOON’S 5TH VISIT TO MEMORIAL ALTAR News Today 입력 2022.11.04 (15:21) 수정 2022.11.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol has visited a memorial altar for the Itaewon crowd crush victims for the 5th consecutive day. Yoon arrived at a joint altar set up at Seoul Plaza near Seoul City Hall at around 9 a.m. today and paid respects. The South Korean leader made his first visit to this altar on Monday, a day after the disaster, and has since paid respects every day including at this location and other altars set up at funeral homes and Noksapyeong subway station, close to Itaewon.

YOON’S 5TH VISIT TO MEMORIAL ALTAR

입력 2022-11-04 15:21:16 수정 2022-11-04 16:45:05 News Today

