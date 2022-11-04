ONGOING EFFORTS TO RESCUE MINE WORKERS News Today 입력 2022.11.04 (15:21) 수정 2022.11.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Here's an update about the mine collapse in Bonghwa, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. Rescue workers have succeeded in drilling a hole in the collapsed mine, but they have yet to find out if the trapped miners are still alive. Efforts are also underway to repair rails in the mine shaft to pave the way for rescuers.



[Pkg]



At 5 a.m. Thursday, six days after drilling began, three boring machines finally succeeded in drilling holes to 170m underground, where the trapped miners are believed to be buried. Rescue authorities inserted an endoscope into the pipe underground and are repeatedly calling on the miners through a speaker.



[Soundbite] "We are rescue workers. If you can hear me or see the light, walk slowly to the lit area and shout if you can speak."



However, no response has been received so far. The rescue workers did hear some vague noises through sound detectors, but they turned out to be the sounds of water drops. The miners' families still hold onto hope as it has been found through the endoscope that there is water on the floor of the mine shaft and some space. Rescue authorities are drilling holes in other locations as well using additional boring machines. They have also sent some porridge, medications and light sticks through the drilled holes. The rescue workers are also trying to secure an entrance to the mine shaft. They are breaking the rocks and fixing rails to be used in rescue operations. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, 245m of the 265m rail leading to the miners' presumed location had been repaired. The rescue workers are likely to have made significant progress overnight and could find out if the miners' are still alive as early as Friday.

