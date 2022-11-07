YOON HOLDS NAT’L SAFETY SYSTEM MEETING

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
President Yoon Suk-yeol convened a meeting on Monday to check the state safety system. While pledging to hold accountable those who failed to properly address the Itaewon crowd crush in the initial stage, the president stressed the need to reform the police.
[Pkg]
Following the end of the national mourning period for the crowd crush victims, a government meeting was held to examine the state safety system. President Yoon mentioned the need to hold related officials responsible for failing to prevent the disaster. He made the remarks with Interior Minister Lee Sang-min and police chief Yoon Hee-geun in attendance.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "I will work to find the truth behind the disaster. Based on the results, I will hold related officials accountable if faults are found."
Yoon also stressed the need to reform the police, noting its failure to properly deal with the situation despite emergency calls warning of a potential danger.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "It is necessary to reform the police whose job is to ensure public safety and prevent danger and accidents."
The president again apologized to the people and families of the victims.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "I apologize to the bereaved families going through an indescribable tragedy as well as the people sharing their sorrow and pain."
The meeting focused on the nation's system to respond to accidents and disasters. In particular, it closely checked crowd management and emergency rescue systems, as the lack of them is cited as primary causes of the Itaewon tragedy. While saying that crowd crushes is the most common danger the public can face in everyday life, Yoon called for more thorough safety management systems that can handle various situations effectively. The presidential office said the meeting also discussed measures to fix problems with the current emergency response system, such as passive reactions and delayed reports as well as officials' on-duty laxity.
YOON HOLDS NAT'L SAFETY SYSTEM MEETING
