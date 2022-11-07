기사 본문 영역

FUNERAL PROCEDURES FOR ITAEWON VICTIMS
입력 2022.11.07 (15:11)
[Anchor Lead]

The Interior Ministry's disaster safety management headquarters says funeral procedures have been completed for 130 South Korean nationals of the 156 Itaewon crowd crush victims. It added seven of the nine foreign victims will be sent back to their home countries by this Wednesday. The headquarters promised to give full support and hold the funerals of the foreign victims with due respect.
[Anchor Lead]

