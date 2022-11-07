기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The military began its annual Taegeuk training today. In preparation against North Korea's nuclear and missiles threats, the command post exercise will take place for four days and end on Thursday. The computer-simulated, defense drill focuses on boosting military forces' capabilities in crisis management and addressing the North's various provocations.
First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun-dong held a conference call with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Wendy Sherman and Takeo Mori this morning. In the phone call, the three officials strongly denounced North Korea's recent missile launches and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation among the three countries in countering North Korean provocations. They agreed that Pyongyang's ballistic missile firing was in violation of UN Security Council resolutions and posed a serious threat to peace and stability both regionally and globally.
The military began its annual Taegeuk training today. In preparation against North Korea's nuclear and missiles threats, the command post exercise will take place for four days and end on Thursday. The computer-simulated, defense drill focuses on boosting military forces' capabilities in crisis management and addressing the North's various provocations.
First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun-dong held a conference call with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Wendy Sherman and Takeo Mori this morning. In the phone call, the three officials strongly denounced North Korea's recent missile launches and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation among the three countries in countering North Korean provocations. They agreed that Pyongyang's ballistic missile firing was in violation of UN Security Council resolutions and posed a serious threat to peace and stability both regionally and globally.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2022-11-07 15:11:50
- 수정2022-11-07 16:45:05
[Anchor Lead]
The military began its annual Taegeuk training today. In preparation against North Korea's nuclear and missiles threats, the command post exercise will take place for four days and end on Thursday. The computer-simulated, defense drill focuses on boosting military forces' capabilities in crisis management and addressing the North's various provocations.
First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun-dong held a conference call with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Wendy Sherman and Takeo Mori this morning. In the phone call, the three officials strongly denounced North Korea's recent missile launches and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation among the three countries in countering North Korean provocations. They agreed that Pyongyang's ballistic missile firing was in violation of UN Security Council resolutions and posed a serious threat to peace and stability both regionally and globally.
The military began its annual Taegeuk training today. In preparation against North Korea's nuclear and missiles threats, the command post exercise will take place for four days and end on Thursday. The computer-simulated, defense drill focuses on boosting military forces' capabilities in crisis management and addressing the North's various provocations.
First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun-dong held a conference call with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Wendy Sherman and Takeo Mori this morning. In the phone call, the three officials strongly denounced North Korea's recent missile launches and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation among the three countries in countering North Korean provocations. They agreed that Pyongyang's ballistic missile firing was in violation of UN Security Council resolutions and posed a serious threat to peace and stability both regionally and globally.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음