NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.11.07 (15:11) 수정 2022.11.07 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The military began its annual Taegeuk training today. In preparation against North Korea's nuclear and missiles threats, the command post exercise will take place for four days and end on Thursday. The computer-simulated, defense drill focuses on boosting military forces' capabilities in crisis management and addressing the North's various provocations.

First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun-dong held a conference call with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Wendy Sherman and Takeo Mori this morning. In the phone call, the three officials strongly denounced North Korea's recent missile launches and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation among the three countries in countering North Korean provocations. They agreed that Pyongyang's ballistic missile firing was in violation of UN Security Council resolutions and posed a serious threat to peace and stability both regionally and globally.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2022-11-07 15:11:50 수정 2022-11-07 16:45:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The military began its annual Taegeuk training today. In preparation against North Korea's nuclear and missiles threats, the command post exercise will take place for four days and end on Thursday. The computer-simulated, defense drill focuses on boosting military forces' capabilities in crisis management and addressing the North's various provocations.

First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun-dong held a conference call with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Wendy Sherman and Takeo Mori this morning. In the phone call, the three officials strongly denounced North Korea's recent missile launches and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation among the three countries in countering North Korean provocations. They agreed that Pyongyang's ballistic missile firing was in violation of UN Security Council resolutions and posed a serious threat to peace and stability both regionally and globally.