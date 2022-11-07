S. KOREA ATTENDS JAPAN’S FLEET REVIEW News Today 입력 2022.11.07 (15:11) 수정 2022.11.07 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean Navy attended an international fleet review hosted by Japan for the first time in seven years. But the event was marred with controversy as the South Korean sailors were seen saluting Japan's Rising Sun Flag. Seoul's Ministry of Defense made the decision to salute the flag based on the dire security situation involving North Korean threats and past precedents.



[Pkg]



A helicopter carrying Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lands on the Japanese mega-cruiser Izumo. It was followed by an international naval review marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force.



[Soundbite] Fumio Kishida(Japanese Prime Minister) : "I will explain with transparency Japan's actions to ensure safety to the people and the international community."



The Izumo sailed from west to east off Sagami Bay located in southern waters off Japan's capital region. Fleets from South Korea and the United States and ten other nations sailed in the opposite direction to take part in the maritime military inspection. The South Korean Navy's 11,000-ton combat support ship Soyang appeared ninth out of 12 nations.



[Soundbite] (Maritime Self-Defense Force Telecast) : "Next is ROK Navy's combat support ship Soyang. This is S. Korea's first participating in 7 years."



Just like the naval sailors from other countries, the Soyang's crew members saluted the Izumo while Kishida and South Korean Navy Chief of Staff Lee Jong-ho, standing on the deck together, returned the salute toward the Korean vessel. Ever since South Korea was invited to the fleet review in January, military authorities have been embroiled in the controversy of saluting the Rising Sun Flag and weren't able to come to a decision for nearly ten months. They made the decision to attend just days before the ceremony. The decision was based on security cooperation with key nations in the region and precedents from past ceremonies.



[Soundbite] Lee Jong-sup(Defense Minister(Oct. 31)) : "The decision to attend the fleet review was based primarily on security and actualizing the international community's common values."



South Korea and Japan had each attended two fleet reviews hosted by one another until Japan decided to be absent from the naval ceremony hosted by Korea in 2018 over the Rising Sun Flag controversy.

S. KOREA ATTENDS JAPAN’S FLEET REVIEW

입력 2022-11-07 15:11:50 수정 2022-11-07 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean Navy attended an international fleet review hosted by Japan for the first time in seven years. But the event was marred with controversy as the South Korean sailors were seen saluting Japan's Rising Sun Flag. Seoul's Ministry of Defense made the decision to salute the flag based on the dire security situation involving North Korean threats and past precedents.



[Pkg]



A helicopter carrying Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lands on the Japanese mega-cruiser Izumo. It was followed by an international naval review marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force.



[Soundbite] Fumio Kishida(Japanese Prime Minister) : "I will explain with transparency Japan's actions to ensure safety to the people and the international community."



The Izumo sailed from west to east off Sagami Bay located in southern waters off Japan's capital region. Fleets from South Korea and the United States and ten other nations sailed in the opposite direction to take part in the maritime military inspection. The South Korean Navy's 11,000-ton combat support ship Soyang appeared ninth out of 12 nations.



[Soundbite] (Maritime Self-Defense Force Telecast) : "Next is ROK Navy's combat support ship Soyang. This is S. Korea's first participating in 7 years."



Just like the naval sailors from other countries, the Soyang's crew members saluted the Izumo while Kishida and South Korean Navy Chief of Staff Lee Jong-ho, standing on the deck together, returned the salute toward the Korean vessel. Ever since South Korea was invited to the fleet review in January, military authorities have been embroiled in the controversy of saluting the Rising Sun Flag and weren't able to come to a decision for nearly ten months. They made the decision to attend just days before the ceremony. The decision was based on security cooperation with key nations in the region and precedents from past ceremonies.



[Soundbite] Lee Jong-sup(Defense Minister(Oct. 31)) : "The decision to attend the fleet review was based primarily on security and actualizing the international community's common values."



South Korea and Japan had each attended two fleet reviews hosted by one another until Japan decided to be absent from the naval ceremony hosted by Korea in 2018 over the Rising Sun Flag controversy.