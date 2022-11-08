기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2022.11.08 (15:06) 수정 2022.11.08 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea claims the real aim of South Korea's ongoing computer-simulated Taegeuk exercise is to complete its war rehearsal to invade the North. Propaganda website Uriminzokkiri argued that enemy forces are trying to deceive the international community by hiding the aggressive nature of the exercise by calling it a computer simulation command post drill that does not mobilize troops and equipment. But the North said such a description fails to erase the invasive nature and danger of the drill.
The local currency has fared better against the US dollar today dipping below 1,400 won per greenback. On the foreign exchange market, the won-dollar exchange rate opened trading at 1,394 won, 7.2 won lower than the previous day, after which at one point the rate fell to 1,393.4 won. It's the first time since October 6 for the dollar to trade below the 1,400 won mark during intra-day trading.
