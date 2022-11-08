DANURI SENDS MUSIC VIDEO FROM SPACE News Today 입력 2022.11.08 (15:06) 수정 2022.11.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The nation's first pathfinder lunar orbiter Danuri has sent a music video from space. This means a test to transmit data between the earth and space has succeeded. Danuri also sent videos of the moon revolving around the earth.



[Pkg]



The moon's movement is traced one step at a time around the Earth, located here at the center of the screen. It shows the moon revolving around our planet. The nation's first lunar probe Danuri filmed these images for a month and sent them back to Earth. Danuri blasted off into space on August 5th on a mission to survey lunar resources.



[Soundbite] Cho Young-ho(Korea Aerospace Research Institute) : "The moon was the closest to Earth on September 24. Danuri filmed the moon every ten minutes to produce 15 images. It even captured the moon passing by Earth."



The orbiter also successfully conducted a test to transmit and play a BTS music video on Earth. The music video is shown with vivid imagery on the screen here on Earth. Bidirectional communication was also successful between the Danuri and Earth, as the orbiter sent back the messages originally sent from Earth.



[Soundbite] Lee Byung-sun(Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute) : "As the space Internet connection test was successful, other countries will likely try to build networks on the moon or Mars as well."



Danuri has revised its course for the third time to direct itself toward the moon. It is predicted to reach the moon by December 17th after adjusting its course one or more times. It will then lower its speed to enter the targeted orbit and begin its mission to film shadowed parts of the moon and survey candidate sites for the landing of a lunar module.

