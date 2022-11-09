YONGSAN FIRE CHIEF UNDER INVESTIGATION News Today 입력 2022.11.09 (15:10) 수정 2022.11.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Fire fighters had their hands full when the Itaewon tragedy happened, but they are also under investigation for possible negligence. The chief of the Yongsan Fire Station, who oversaw the scene of the disaster when it just happened, has been booked for investigation. He strongly rebutted the accusations and said he faithfully carried out his duties. Investigators are looking into whether the fire station properly implemented its safety management plan.



[Pkg]



Choi Seong-beom, the head of the Yongsan Fire Station, oversaw the disaster response in Itaewon. After the initial response, he was the only one who briefed the media about the situation. However, the special investigation team has booked Choi on charges of professional negligence resulting in death, and raided his office and mobile phone on Tuesday. An internal document drawn up by the Yongsan Fire Station under the title "Halloween Day Safety Measures" served as a basis for investigating its chief. It stipulates that fire fighters were to be dispatched to the area near the Hamilton Hotel between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the weekend before Halloween to oversee safety, and Choi was designated as the person in charge. The investigators believe Choi was supposed to catch signs of an upcoming disaster early in the evening had he fulfilled his duties according to the plan. Radio records say Choi exercised his authority for the first time at 11:05 p.m. They also say that Stage 3 response, which is implemented when 20 or more casualties occur, was enforced at 11:50 p.m. Investigators believe this evidence points to a belated response by the fire authorities. They are checking if Choi was at his post at the time of the tragedy. Choi has strongly rebutted the accusation, saying police are trying to pass the blame to him. He says he actually volunteered to work on the day of the crowd crush and was constantly present near the Itaewon 119 Safety Center right next to the Hamilton Hotel. When things got serious, he relocated to the scene of the stampede at 10:28 p.m. to oversee the disaster response. The Seoul firefighters' union has issued a statement condemning police for booking Choi as an attempt to place the blame for the disaster on him. Some members of the public blasted the investigation and expressed their support for Choi on the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters' website. On Tuesday the special investigation team expanded the probe into police as well. Investigators raided 55 offices of the National Police Agency chief and the Seoul Metropolitan Police chief, among others, and confiscated 45 mobile phones.

