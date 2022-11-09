기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
President Yoon Suk-yeol is to attend the ASEAN Plus Three Summit slated for November 11th through 16th at Phnom Penh, Cambodia and the G20 Summit at Bali, Indonesia. National Security Office Director Kim Sung-han made this announcement today about President Yoon's overseas itinerary at the President's Office in Yongsan and added that they are working out summit plans with the United States and Japan during the trip. But a sit-down with Chinese President Xi Jinping is not likely to take place as of now.
- YOON TO VISIT ASEAN & G20 SUMMIT
[Anchor Lead]
