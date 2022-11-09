기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

YOON TO VISIT ASEAN & G20 SUMMIT
입력 2022.11.09 (15:10) 수정 2022.11.09 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk-yeol is to attend the ASEAN Plus Three Summit slated for November 11th through 16th at Phnom Penh, Cambodia and the G20 Summit at Bali, Indonesia. National Security Office Director Kim Sung-han made this announcement today about President Yoon's overseas itinerary at the President's Office in Yongsan and added that they are working out summit plans with the United States and Japan during the trip. But a sit-down with Chinese President Xi Jinping is not likely to take place as of now.
  • YOON TO VISIT ASEAN & G20 SUMMIT
    • 입력 2022-11-09 15:10:57
    • 수정2022-11-09 16:45:04
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk-yeol is to attend the ASEAN Plus Three Summit slated for November 11th through 16th at Phnom Penh, Cambodia and the G20 Summit at Bali, Indonesia. National Security Office Director Kim Sung-han made this announcement today about President Yoon's overseas itinerary at the President's Office in Yongsan and added that they are working out summit plans with the United States and Japan during the trip. But a sit-down with Chinese President Xi Jinping is not likely to take place as of now.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!