YOON TO VISIT ASEAN & G20 SUMMIT News Today 입력 2022.11.09 (15:10) 수정 2022.11.09 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol is to attend the ASEAN Plus Three Summit slated for November 11th through 16th at Phnom Penh, Cambodia and the G20 Summit at Bali, Indonesia. National Security Office Director Kim Sung-han made this announcement today about President Yoon's overseas itinerary at the President's Office in Yongsan and added that they are working out summit plans with the United States and Japan during the trip. But a sit-down with Chinese President Xi Jinping is not likely to take place as of now.

YOON TO VISIT ASEAN & G20 SUMMIT

입력 2022-11-09 15:10:57 수정 2022-11-09 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol is to attend the ASEAN Plus Three Summit slated for November 11th through 16th at Phnom Penh, Cambodia and the G20 Summit at Bali, Indonesia. National Security Office Director Kim Sung-han made this announcement today about President Yoon's overseas itinerary at the President's Office in Yongsan and added that they are working out summit plans with the United States and Japan during the trip. But a sit-down with Chinese President Xi Jinping is not likely to take place as of now.