DISPUTES OVER POLICE INVESTIGATION News Today 입력 2022.11.10 (15:01) 수정 2022.11.10 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A special investigation team looking into the Itaewon disaster is conducting search and seizure on all fronts and speeding up its investigation. But some people point out that the probing is confined to only the lower ranks.



[Pkg]



The special investigation headquarters is looking into four agencies. These include police and fire agency that were at the scene before and after the Itaewon crowd crush occurred. As well as the Yongsan-gu District Office which should have had accident prevention plans ready in accordance with the Disaster and Safety Management Act. And Seoul Metro which should have adjusted subway operation at Itaewon Station. In less than ten days after the headquarter's launch, the team conducted search and seizure on more than 60 places. The investigation is proceeding quickly. The special investigation headquarters acknowledged that it is working to expeditiously carry out investigations. But the Ministry of the Interior and Safety has not been mentioned as a target of investigation, when the Ministry oversees the government's disaster and safety management. The team claims to be looking into the ministry's legally designated duties and roles to determine its accountability. The Seoul Metropolitan Government is also not being investigated. Local government bodies are stipulated in the law as responsible parties for disaster management, but unlike the Yongsan-gu District Office, there is no news of the Seoul city government being questioned. The Ministry of Health and Welfare may also bear some responsibility as it oversees the emergency medical system such as casualty transport. At the top overseeing all these ministries and agencies is the state affairs monitoring office at the Presidential Office. However, the top office claims the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters plays the role of the control tower, seemingly diverting overall responsibility for disaster management.



[Soundbite] Kim Dae-ki(Presidential Chief of Staff(Nov. 8)) : "The state affairs monitoring office is the president's organization, not the nation's disaster control tower."



When some people pointed out that not enough central government bodies are being investigated, the special investigation team said relevant ministries will be investigated if needed. Most of the seven suspects and roughly 10,000 pieces of seized items are from the frontline police and fire stations. Citizens are posting comments on these agencies' websites to warn that investigation should not be conducted in a way that punishes only the lower ranks or frontliners.

DISPUTES OVER POLICE INVESTIGATION

입력 2022-11-10 15:01:06 수정 2022-11-10 16:45:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A special investigation team looking into the Itaewon disaster is conducting search and seizure on all fronts and speeding up its investigation. But some people point out that the probing is confined to only the lower ranks.



[Pkg]



The special investigation headquarters is looking into four agencies. These include police and fire agency that were at the scene before and after the Itaewon crowd crush occurred. As well as the Yongsan-gu District Office which should have had accident prevention plans ready in accordance with the Disaster and Safety Management Act. And Seoul Metro which should have adjusted subway operation at Itaewon Station. In less than ten days after the headquarter's launch, the team conducted search and seizure on more than 60 places. The investigation is proceeding quickly. The special investigation headquarters acknowledged that it is working to expeditiously carry out investigations. But the Ministry of the Interior and Safety has not been mentioned as a target of investigation, when the Ministry oversees the government's disaster and safety management. The team claims to be looking into the ministry's legally designated duties and roles to determine its accountability. The Seoul Metropolitan Government is also not being investigated. Local government bodies are stipulated in the law as responsible parties for disaster management, but unlike the Yongsan-gu District Office, there is no news of the Seoul city government being questioned. The Ministry of Health and Welfare may also bear some responsibility as it oversees the emergency medical system such as casualty transport. At the top overseeing all these ministries and agencies is the state affairs monitoring office at the Presidential Office. However, the top office claims the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters plays the role of the control tower, seemingly diverting overall responsibility for disaster management.



[Soundbite] Kim Dae-ki(Presidential Chief of Staff(Nov. 8)) : "The state affairs monitoring office is the president's organization, not the nation's disaster control tower."



When some people pointed out that not enough central government bodies are being investigated, the special investigation team said relevant ministries will be investigated if needed. Most of the seven suspects and roughly 10,000 pieces of seized items are from the frontline police and fire stations. Citizens are posting comments on these agencies' websites to warn that investigation should not be conducted in a way that punishes only the lower ranks or frontliners.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

