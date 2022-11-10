BUILDING ACT VIOLATIONS News Today 입력 2022.11.10 (15:01) 수정 2022.11.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The investigation into the Itaewon tragedy is now spreading to violations committed by some businesses in the area. The Hamilton Hotel was raided on Wed., and the Yongsan-gu District Ward has reported the hotel and other establishments for violating the Building Act. In fact, such violations in Itaewon are a chronic problem, but authorities have done nothing so far to stop them. The special investigators are also looking into why riot police were not dispatched on the day of the disaster.



This fake pink wall in the alleyway where the deadly stampede occurred. It's been pointed out as one of the safety hazards behind the Itaewon tragedy, because it makes this small alleyway even more narrow. About 20 meters away, there are other temporary structures and a terrace. They've all been found to have been built here illegally by the Hamilton Hotel. As a result, the special investigation headquarters on Wednesday raided the hotel and the residence of its CEO. The hotel's CEO has been booked for investigations on the charges of violating the country's Building Act and the Road Act.



Nine days after the disaster, the Yongsan-gu District Ward reported five illegal structures in the area for violating the Building Act. But the district ward knew as early as last year that this terrace was built illegally. The hotel had paid enforced penalties to delay its demolition. The investigators are now looking into whether the district ward condoned illegalities in the Itaewon area and furthermore, the possibility of colluding with local businesses.



[Soundbite] (Yongsan-gu Dist. Ward official(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "We make sure to report large structures, but this one here is just 17 square meters in size."



The investigators are also trying to figure out why riot police were not dispatched to the area in advance and who is responsible for the mishap. Three days before the deadly crowd crush, a meeting was held with the Yongsan Police Station officers and Itaewon merchants in attendance. They discussed the necessity of having two riot police units on standby, and a press release issued by the merchants' association said some 200 police troops would be deployed additionally. But the Seoul metropolitan police denied there was a request for riot police, while the Itaewon police substation claims it did request authorities to send riot police troops. The investigators are looking into whose claim is true. National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun rebutted the calls for his resignation by saying avoiding his responsibilities at this point would be the most cowardly and the easiest thing to do. Yoon says he will decide on his next step after loose ends are tied.

BUILDING ACT VIOLATIONS

입력 2022-11-10 15:01:06 수정 2022-11-10 16:45:05 News Today

