[Anchor Lead]
The Korea Development Institute has lowered its economic growth outlook for next year to 1.8 percent, citing sluggish exports. This is down 0.5 percentage points from its previous projection at 2.3 percent. The state-run think tank predicted that the nation will likely face greater difficulties in export in the future, as major countries will raise their policy interest rates to reign in surging inflation, which will lead to an economic slowdown.
With continuing drops in housing prices nationwide, the government has removed more regions from a list of regulated areas. It decided to lift real estate regulations on all regions across the nation, except for Seoul, Gwacheon and Hanam as well as Bundang and Sujeong districts in Seongnam. Financial regulations will also be eased earlier than scheduled. Housing mortgage loans will be allowed for would-be home buyers eyeing apartments worth over 1.5 billion won in speculation-prone regions.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2022-11-10 15:01:06
- 수정2022-11-10 16:45:05
