PRES. OFFICE BANS MBC FROM BOARDING

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon has embarked on a six-day tour of Southeast Asia as planned. The presidential office's decision to ban MBC reporters from boarding the presidential aircraft has sparked a controversy. It says it's an inevitable measure because MBC broadcast what the presidential office calls "distorted and biased" reports about Yoon after his meeting with U.S. President Biden. MBC called the decision a serious violation of the freedom of the press. The presidential trip became controversial even before it began.



[Pkg]



Around 9 p.m. Wed., two days before Yoon's trip to Southeast Asia, the presidential office notified MBC via text that its reporters are not allowed to board the presidential plane. The message read, "Reporters are allowed to board the presidential aircraft for convenience, but MBC has repeatedly broadcast distorted and biased reports about the president's diplomacy." The top office claims MBC fabricated subtitles and failed to correct them later when reporting about Yoon's hot mic incident after meeting President Biden during the previous overseas trip.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President(Nov. 10)) : "Overseas trips are paid with public taxes because they involve national interests. I hope you will understand it like this."



The presidential office's remarks mean MBC's reports have damaged national interests. The broadcaster called the decision highly regrettable. MBC says it's a serious violation of the freedom of the press, and something that wouldn't happen even during military dictatorship. The broadcaster says the top office views the presidential aircraft as its private property and lacks understanding of public assets. It added its reporters will visit Southeast Asia on a private plane to cover the president's trip. The presidential press corps also blasted the decision to ban MBC reporters and demanded that the measure be withdrawn as soon as possible. It strongly disagrees that the presidential aircraft is provided to the press for convenience like a special privilege, as media companies pay all the costs. The controversy has spread to political circles. The Democratic Party lashed out at the presidential office by calling its decision narrow-minded and a preposterous oppression of the media.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "He's the one who used profane language to trigger this controversy, but now he wants to retaliate like a snob."



The People Power Party denies it's an attempt to control the media.



[Soundbite] Chung Jin-suk(PPP Emergency Committee chief) : "Journalists must be responsible. When they fail to fulfill their responsibilities, they can cause damage to other media companies and the public."



While some criticize the top office's decision to ban MBC reporters from the presidential plane, others criticize MBC for using the freedom of the press to try and magnify the hot mic incident to a diplomatic issue.

