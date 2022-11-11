DETAILED WARRANT DESCRIPTIONS ON JEONG News Today 입력 2022.11.11 (15:01) 수정 2022.11.11 (17:55)

[Anchor Lead]



The prosecution stated in the warrant on Jeong Jin-sang, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung's closest associate, that he is one of the recipients of 42.8 billion-won Daejang-dong project dividend. KBS reporters found out that the warrant contained even more detailed descriptions of what had gone on at the meetings, such as "Spend it when you need it, it's from the reservoir." Jeong strongly refuted the allegations, accusing the prosecution of making up nonexistent crime.



[Pkg]



It was June of 2015 when Daejang-dong development got its start. The prosecution found the following conversation between Kim Man-bae, a major shareholder of Hwacheon Daeyu, and Jeong Jin-sang, then-policy director for Seongnam city government. It is written on the search and seizure warrant that Kim told Jeong to spend the money when needed because Jeong's share amounts to 30% and added, he would keep it safe. Jeong asked if the money was in a reservoir. The warrant also included what Jeong had said when Kim failed to give the money on the pretext of delayed payment procedure. Jung reportedly said in anger that the fellow, implying Kim, is insane. The prosecution has put together the conversation record based on testimonies from Kim Man-bae, former Seongnam Development Corporation executive Yoo Dong-gyu and attorney Nam Wook. The investigation team viewed these conversations as indication for the specific circumstance of promising 42.8 billion won in bribe. The prosecution also identified the date and place of Yoo Dong-gyu's delivery of 140 million won to Jeong. According to the investigations, on three occasions, Jeong had received holiday gift money in his office in Seongnam City Hall. Fifty million won in 2014 and thirty million won in 2019 were given at Jeong's home. The prosecution also pointed out that 30 million won was delivered in his office at the Gyeonggi Provincial Office in 2020. Prosecutors wrote on the warrant that the Daejang-dong project participants had used a bar employee's account to withdraw the money in cash and had taken the stairs to avoid being recorded by surveillance cameras when going to Jeong's home. The prosecution also stated in the warrant that Jeong had instructed for evidence destruction. It is alleged that when investigators searched through Yoo Dong-gyu's home and office, Jeong instructed him to throw away his mobile phone. Jeong has flatly denied these allegations, saying that he never received any illegal funds or planned a collusion. He also claims that the promise of 42.8 billion won and mention of a reservoir are groundless. Jeong argued that the prosecution is making up nonexistent crimes and stated that he would undergo investigations honestly. The prosecution had planned on arresting Jeong at the time of search and seizure, but an arrest warrant was denied. So the prosecutors are now working out a summons schedule for Jeong.

