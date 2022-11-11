LEE PROTESTS ONGOING INVESTIGATION News Today 입력 2022.11.11 (15:01) 수정 2022.11.11 (17:55)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The prosecution has identified Jeong Jing-sang and Lee Jae-myung as a political community in the search and seizure warrant, clearly indicating that Lee is going to be the target of investigation. In protest Lee called it "an absurd, fabricated investigation." Meanwhile Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said it is just routine investigation done on long-established corruption in the Seongnam area.



[Pkg]



After proposing launching a special investigation into the Daejang-dong development scandal, DP leader Lee Jae-myung refrained from stating his position about the prosecution's investigation. He finally commented on the matter when his closest associate Jeong Jin-sang became a subject of investigation following the indictment of Institute for Democracy assistant director Kim Yong. Lee called the prosecution's investigation a poorly written fiction and fabrication.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "I believe they refused to launch special prosecution for the Daejang-dong scandal in order to conduct such absurd and fabricated investigation. Truth about this fabrication will be revealed in the end."



The Democratic Party also held a separate press conference to refute the investigation findings.



[Soundbite] Park Chan-dae(Supreme Council Member, Democratic Party) : "Jeong Jin-sang has never participated in the Seongnam civilian group and worked in a law office. This is rubbish, a makeshift warrant."



Meanwhile, the ruling People Power Party warned that the DP's attempt to protect Lee Jae-myung would never succeed and repeatedly urged the opposition bloc to cooperate with the investigation.



[Soundbite] Chung Jin-suk(PPP Emergency Committee chief) : "Saving Lee cannot be an inspiring story like ‘Saving Private Ryan’. It may become a deeply regrettable defeat for the Democratic Party."



Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon dismissed the protest by saying that it is not political oppression, but just routine investigation.



[Soundbite] Han Dong-hoon(Minister of Justice) : "You may think of it as a routine investigation on long-established crimes and allegations that took place in the local government of Seongnam."



Lee's public comment about the prosecution's investigation can also imply that he will not avoid an impending probe. The DP is determined to take this issue out to the streets if needed, portending even greater political strife over the investigation on Lee Jae-myung.

LEE PROTESTS ONGOING INVESTIGATION

입력 2022-11-11 15:01:39 수정 2022-11-11 17:55:52 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The prosecution has identified Jeong Jing-sang and Lee Jae-myung as a political community in the search and seizure warrant, clearly indicating that Lee is going to be the target of investigation. In protest Lee called it "an absurd, fabricated investigation." Meanwhile Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said it is just routine investigation done on long-established corruption in the Seongnam area.



[Pkg]



After proposing launching a special investigation into the Daejang-dong development scandal, DP leader Lee Jae-myung refrained from stating his position about the prosecution's investigation. He finally commented on the matter when his closest associate Jeong Jin-sang became a subject of investigation following the indictment of Institute for Democracy assistant director Kim Yong. Lee called the prosecution's investigation a poorly written fiction and fabrication.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "I believe they refused to launch special prosecution for the Daejang-dong scandal in order to conduct such absurd and fabricated investigation. Truth about this fabrication will be revealed in the end."



The Democratic Party also held a separate press conference to refute the investigation findings.



[Soundbite] Park Chan-dae(Supreme Council Member, Democratic Party) : "Jeong Jin-sang has never participated in the Seongnam civilian group and worked in a law office. This is rubbish, a makeshift warrant."



Meanwhile, the ruling People Power Party warned that the DP's attempt to protect Lee Jae-myung would never succeed and repeatedly urged the opposition bloc to cooperate with the investigation.



[Soundbite] Chung Jin-suk(PPP Emergency Committee chief) : "Saving Lee cannot be an inspiring story like ‘Saving Private Ryan’. It may become a deeply regrettable defeat for the Democratic Party."



Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon dismissed the protest by saying that it is not political oppression, but just routine investigation.



[Soundbite] Han Dong-hoon(Minister of Justice) : "You may think of it as a routine investigation on long-established crimes and allegations that took place in the local government of Seongnam."



Lee's public comment about the prosecution's investigation can also imply that he will not avoid an impending probe. The DP is determined to take this issue out to the streets if needed, portending even greater political strife over the investigation on Lee Jae-myung.