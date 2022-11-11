EXPANDED FLIGHTS TO CHINA & JAPAN News Today 입력 2022.11.11 (15:01) 수정 2022.11.11 (17:55)

[Anchor Lead]



Korean Air will resume or expand flights to China and Japan which were suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The national flag carrier said Friday that it will operate the Incheon-Shanghai route every Sunday from November 20 and the Incheon-Nanjing route every Wednesday from December 7. In line with Japan's resumption of visafree travel, Korean Air will also expand its Incheon-Sapporo and Incheon-Okinawa routes from December 1.

