기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Korean Air will resume or expand flights to China and Japan which were suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The national flag carrier said Friday that it will operate the Incheon-Shanghai route every Sunday from November 20 and the Incheon-Nanjing route every Wednesday from December 7. In line with Japan's resumption of visafree travel, Korean Air will also expand its Incheon-Sapporo and Incheon-Okinawa routes from December 1.
Korean Air will resume or expand flights to China and Japan which were suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The national flag carrier said Friday that it will operate the Incheon-Shanghai route every Sunday from November 20 and the Incheon-Nanjing route every Wednesday from December 7. In line with Japan's resumption of visafree travel, Korean Air will also expand its Incheon-Sapporo and Incheon-Okinawa routes from December 1.
- EXPANDED FLIGHTS TO CHINA & JAPAN
-
- 입력 2022-11-11 15:01:39
- 수정2022-11-11 17:55:52
[Anchor Lead]
Korean Air will resume or expand flights to China and Japan which were suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The national flag carrier said Friday that it will operate the Incheon-Shanghai route every Sunday from November 20 and the Incheon-Nanjing route every Wednesday from December 7. In line with Japan's resumption of visafree travel, Korean Air will also expand its Incheon-Sapporo and Incheon-Okinawa routes from December 1.
Korean Air will resume or expand flights to China and Japan which were suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The national flag carrier said Friday that it will operate the Incheon-Shanghai route every Sunday from November 20 and the Incheon-Nanjing route every Wednesday from December 7. In line with Japan's resumption of visafree travel, Korean Air will also expand its Incheon-Sapporo and Incheon-Okinawa routes from December 1.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음