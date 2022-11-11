기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

EXPANDED FLIGHTS TO CHINA & JAPAN
입력 2022.11.11 (15:01) 수정 2022.11.11 (17:55) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Korean Air will resume or expand flights to China and Japan which were suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The national flag carrier said Friday that it will operate the Incheon-Shanghai route every Sunday from November 20 and the Incheon-Nanjing route every Wednesday from December 7. In line with Japan's resumption of visafree travel, Korean Air will also expand its Incheon-Sapporo and Incheon-Okinawa routes from December 1.
  • EXPANDED FLIGHTS TO CHINA & JAPAN
    • 입력 2022-11-11 15:01:39
    • 수정2022-11-11 17:55:52
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Korean Air will resume or expand flights to China and Japan which were suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The national flag carrier said Friday that it will operate the Incheon-Shanghai route every Sunday from November 20 and the Incheon-Nanjing route every Wednesday from December 7. In line with Japan's resumption of visafree travel, Korean Air will also expand its Incheon-Sapporo and Incheon-Okinawa routes from December 1.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!