TRIPARTITE SUMMIT HELD IN CAMBODIA News Today 입력 2022.11.14 (15:04) 수정 2022.11.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol had a series of summits with his American and Japanese counterparts at Phnom Penh, Cambodia. At the tripartite summit, the three leaders adopted a first-ever comprehensive joint statement about security and economy. Starting today, President Yoon will carry out his schedules in Indonesia, Bali.



[Pkg]



The leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan sat down for their first summit in five months. The three leaders mainly discussed ways to respond to increasing North Korean threats, including ICBMs and a possible nuclear test.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "Tripartite cooperation is a strong bastion for defending universal values and establishing peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia."



The trio adopted the first-ever comprehensive joint statement that covered security and economy. In the joint statement, Washington reiterated its promise to reinforce extended deterrence against Pyongyang's nuclear threats. It also contained plans to share North Korean missile warning data in real time. They also agreed to launch 'a dialogue among the three governments on economic security' and to stand together against 'economic coercion.' However, no detailed plans to counter North Korean nuclear threats, such as strengthening American strategic asset deployment in Northeast Asia, were stated.



[Soundbite] Joe Biden(U.S. President) : "We face real challenges but our countries are more aligned than ever, more prepared to take on those challenges than ever."



[Soundbite] Fumio Kishida(Japanese Prime Minister) : "We plan to respond with more fortitude by strengthening the alliance among the three nations."



After the tripartite summit, President Yoon left for Bali, Indonesia to attend the G20 Summit. He will engage in "economic diplomacy" by participating in the B20 Summit attended by the economic groups and business leaders of G20 members. The South Korean leader is expected to come across Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time at Tuesday's G20 Summit, but it hasn't been made clear how they will meet.

입력 2022-11-14 15:04:44 수정 2022-11-14 16:45:10 News Today

