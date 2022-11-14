INVESTIGATION TEAM REFUTES CRITICISM News Today 입력 2022.11.14 (15:04) 수정 2022.11.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The special investigative team looking into the Itaewon crowd crush summoned officials from the police, fire agency and Seoul Metro over the weekend. In an unprecedented move, they also issued a statement refuting the criticism that they are targeting only the low-ranking, front-line workers. The government presented a series of follow-up measures such as extensive psychotherapy and medical support.



[Pkg]



The National Police Agency's special investigation headquarters probing the Itaewon crowd crush summoned officials of the police, fire agency, local governments and the Seoul Metro over the weekend for questioning. The police have been trying to find the truth behind the Seoul Metro's decision to instruct trains to pass Itaewon station without stopping. To that end, the police summoned for questioning a team leader from the central control center overseeing emergency situations in the subway. The team leader was working the night shift on the day of the disaster. So the police probed him about when the Itaewon station chief asked him to let the train pass the station without stopping and what actions he took. In an unprecedented move, the special investigation team issued a statement refuting the criticism that they were targeting only working-level officials. They said fact-finding comes first and asked to trust them and wait for the findings. They also claimed to have secured some 20,000 pieces of data and intend to extend the investigative scope soon. The police terminated the operation of lost-and-found center for the Itaewon disaster. About 300 out of 1,000 items were returned to their owners and victims' families. The remaining personal properties will be moved to Yongsan Police Station where they can be reclaimed. It has been two weeks since the tragic accident and the government has begun discussing more extensive follow-up measures. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo once again promised to provide medical support to the grieving families, the injured, and those who participated in the rescue efforts.



[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime Minister) : "The gov’t plans to provide psychotherapy and medical assistance so that people can receive sufficient treatment at medical institutions when needed."



There are also plans to hold a pan-government task force meeting this week to improve the nation's overall safety management measures and establish a set of comprehensive procedures by the year's end.

