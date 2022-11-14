NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.11.14 (15:04) 수정 2022.11.14 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



One more victim of the Itaewon crowd crush has died, bringing the death toll to 158. The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters announced a Korean woman in her 20s died last night despite medical attention of some two weeks. The number of the injured is now 196. The headquarters added funerals for 130 Korean victims have been completed while 24 foreign nationals were sent back to their home countries.

The Central Disease Control Headquarters says South Korea added 23,765 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight on Monday. The daily tally is a nine-week high for a monday since September 12. It is up 5,100 week on week and 5,262 from two weeks ago.

Foreign investors returned to net purchase Korean stocks last month. The Financial Supervisory Service said Monday that foreigners purchased listed Korean stocks worth nearly 3.58 trillion won in October, a month after they dumped Korean shares. As a result, foreigners held listed Korean stocks worth 595.2 trillion won in October, which is up 44.9 trillion won from a month earlier.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2022-11-14 15:04:44 수정 2022-11-14 16:45:11 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



One more victim of the Itaewon crowd crush has died, bringing the death toll to 158. The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters announced a Korean woman in her 20s died last night despite medical attention of some two weeks. The number of the injured is now 196. The headquarters added funerals for 130 Korean victims have been completed while 24 foreign nationals were sent back to their home countries.

The Central Disease Control Headquarters says South Korea added 23,765 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight on Monday. The daily tally is a nine-week high for a monday since September 12. It is up 5,100 week on week and 5,262 from two weeks ago.

Foreign investors returned to net purchase Korean stocks last month. The Financial Supervisory Service said Monday that foreigners purchased listed Korean stocks worth nearly 3.58 trillion won in October, a month after they dumped Korean shares. As a result, foreigners held listed Korean stocks worth 595.2 trillion won in October, which is up 44.9 trillion won from a month earlier.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

