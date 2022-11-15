U.S.-CHINA DISCUSS KEY ISSUES News Today 입력 2022.11.15 (14:58) 수정 2022.11.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Leaders of the U.S. and China have discussed an array of key issues at their first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 outbreak. Regarding North Korea, Joe Biden made it clear that China needs to step in to resolve the issue.



[Pkg]



U.S. President Joe Biden urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping to play a role in eliciting responsible behaviors from North Korea. But he also warned that Washington will take corresponding actions if Pyongyang makes more provocations, saying it is not certain whether China has the ability to influence the North.



[Soundbite] Joe Biden(U.S. President) : "I made it clear as well that if they did, they meaning North Korea, that we would have to take certain actions that would be more defensive and on our behalf."



In the meeting that lasted for over three hours, the two leaders again showed differences regarding the matters of Taiwan, human rights and economy. But while agreeing that communication is necessary to prevent clashes, they laid groundwork for cooperating on global issues like climate change, public health and food security.



[Soundbite] Xi Jinping(Chinese President) : "I am willing to exchange frank and profound opinions with the U.S. on bilateral strategic issues, and crucial global and local matters."



Biden and Xi both expressed opposition to Russia making nuclear threats, let alone using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Their statement indicates that the two countries will inevitably compete in fields where their interests are conflicting and strategically different. But on the surface, they will work to ease ongoing tensions.



[Soundbite] Joe Biden(U.S. President) : "We're going to compete vigorously, but I'm not looking for conflict. I'm looking to manage this competition responsibly."



As part of efforts to maintain a communication channel, the two leaders also agreed to hold a bilateral meeting of foreign ministers in China early next year.

