S.KOREA-CHINA SUMMIT TO TAKE PLACE
입력 2022.11.15 (14:58) 수정 2022.11.15 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk-yeol is to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali, Indonesia on the fringe of the G20 Summit. The Office of the President announced that the two presidents would meet for a summit at 6:00 p.m. Korean time. The two leaders are expected to discuss regional security issues such as North Korea's repeated ballistic missile provocations and the possibility of a seventh nuclear test. Previously, South Korea has been asking China to play a significant role in denuclearizing North Korea and stopping provocation. This is the first ROK-China summit in three years and a first for President Yoon.
