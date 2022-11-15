DISPUTE OVER RELEASING VICTIMS’ NAMES News Today 입력 2022.11.15 (14:58) 수정 2022.11.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A pro-opposition online media outlet has released the names of 155 out of 158 deceased victims of the Itaewon crowd crush without obtaining their families' consent. With the debate raging on even among the families, the controversy spread to the political circle. Many condemn the inappropriateness of not getting the families' consent.



[Pkg]



A pro-opposition online media outlet released the names of 155 deceased victims of the Itaewon disaster. They said the reason was that the nameless victims are turning the deceased into abstract beings. The media outlet also said the government and ruling party are politicizing the name disclosure and attempting to play down the ramification. Mindeulle asked for the grieving families' understanding in not obtaining their consent in advance. Families have shown mixed reactions.



[Soundbite] (Bereaved family member(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "We didn't want it to be released, but now that the names are out. We're in panic."



[Soundbite] (Bereaved family member) : "I believe the names should be disclosed 100% so they can rest in peace. I think my daughter would want that."



The controversy has spread to the political circle. The People Power Party said that releasing the names ended up hurting the families again and called the Democratic Party, that has been demanding the release of the victims list, as an accomplice.



[Soundbite] Park Jung-ha(PPP Senior Spokesman) : "This isn't a matter of freedom. It's violence and atrocity that deprived the grieving families of their rights."



Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon echoed the sentiment.



[Soundbite] Han Dong-hoon(Minister of Justice) : "Unauthorized release is legally problematic. I think it is deplorable to use a national tragedy."



The DP reiterated that the names should be disclosed to remember the victims more sincerely, but added that the grieving families' consent should be obtained in advance.



[Soundbite] An Ho-young(DP Senior Spokesman) : "It's inappropriate to release the list of victims without consent."



More than 15 days have passed since the tragedy, but not a single group has been formed to speak for the bereaved families. Critics say that the release of the victims' names only escalates the tasteless political war.

