CONCERNS OVER COVID-19 RESURGENCE

[Anchor Lead]



With COVID-19 infections re-surging, the numbers of critically ill patients and deaths are on the rise. South Korea began the administration of modified vaccines against the dominant BA.5 variant on Monday. However, health authorities expressed concerns, as the rate of taking the latest shot hovers around just ten percent.



[Pkg]



The administration of modified vaccines targeting the Omicron variant began in South Korea. Compared to previous vaccines, the modified version is known to be 2.6 times more effective in tackling the BA.4 and BA.5 variants and preventing serious complications.



[Soundbite] Peck Kyong-ran(KDCA Director) : "Now is the where time immunity from infections and vaccinations has weakened. So immunity is not strong enough to tackle Omicron variants."



Health officials are asking people to quickly receive the booster shot with the winter approaching, saying that there is no significant efficacy difference between the modified vaccines, whether they are based on BA.1, BA.4 or BA.5. As of midnight on Tuesday, South Korea added over 70,000 new cases, which is a ten-week high for a Tuesday. The number of hospitalized critically ill patients is hovering around 400 for two consecutive days. 39 deaths were reported in a day.



[Soundbite] Prof. Jung Jae-hun(Gachon Univ. College of Medicine) : "The fact that over 400 patients are critically ill shows the new wave of infections is seriously big and that the peak can come earlier than the government's prediction."



Although the administration of booster shots began more than a month ago, the vaccination rate remains low. Just 12.7 percent of the elderly have received the latest shot, which is far less than the rate for the fourth shot.



[Soundbite] Jung Ki-seok(Head, COVID-19 Control Task Force) : "The vaccination rate for the seasonal flu is 77 percent. But the rate for COVID-19 in winter is just 12 percent. It is quite shocking."



Health officials are expressing concerns that with the herd immunity weakened, re-surging infections could cause a heavier burden on the nation's medical system. Far more than 50 percent of available beds for patients that require hospitalization have already been occupied.

